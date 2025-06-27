Hoping that playing against Smriti and Shafali brings the best out of us, says Lauren Bell

Nottingham, June 27 (IANS) Ahead of kickstarting their five-match T20I series against India at Trent Bridge, England seamer Lauren Bell said she is hoping the challenge of bowling to the opening pair of Smriti Mandhana and a returning Shafali Verma should bring out the best in herself and her team.

“I guess I'm looking forward to bowling at Smriti - I've obviously played with her. I know we've had a few net battles at the (Southern) Brave before, so I guess that would be a good challenge to play against her, so that'll be really good. Well, the last time I played India, it's always been Smriti and Shafali opening the batting.”

“So it's a challenge we've obviously had before, and one that is really exciting. They're also both very talented and play differently so I'm hoping it just brings the best out of us and it's one of those challenges, as I said, as an England player, you really look forward to this series and I guess thrive off of the challenge and how good the opposition is,” said Lauren in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

With the next Women’s T20 World Cup set to be played in England next year, the series gives a chance to the hosts’ and the visiting Indian team led by Harmanpreet Kaur to identify players who are best suited to excelling in conditions on offer in the country, especially with this being an ODI World Cup year.

“I think all series are really and massively important to this team. You want to win and you want to put on your best performances, and I think obviously the ODI World Cup is just around the corner, but T20 cricket is always really important.”

“A lot of the skills, to be honest, transfer across the formats - a lot of my death bowling skills in T20s come into play in ODI cricket, so as my power play skills. So ODI is just a bit more extended, but it's still really important, and this group's obviously got a few new faces in. It's still really exciting and a chance to build towards next summer,” she added.

England are coming on the back of an ODI and T20I series win over the West Indies at home, marking it a bright start for life under the new captain-coach duo of Nat Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards. Apart from the pressures of being England’s captain and all-round mainstay, Nat has been managing a travel life with wife, legendary England pacer Katherine Sciver-Brunt, and her newborn son Theo.

“She’s been amazing. I think she took on the role as everyone knew she would. She's really relaxed, really calm, and wants everyone to have a real say on how they go about their games and what they want to do, which is great.”

“She obviously leads from the front - I mean, she's amazing at all three aspects of the game and everything she does - the way she trains, the type of professional she is – so she's really taking it all in. She has a lot of amazing support as well, and has got all of us to like helping her. But she's made a really good start and I think she's really enjoying it,” added Lauren.

Lauren, who was amongst the wicket-takers in the five games she played against the West Indies, signed off by welcoming Sophie Ecclestone’s return to the set-up after having taken a break to prioritise her well-being and recover from a sore quad. “She's a great addition - I mean, she's the best bowler in the world at what she does.”

“It’s massive what she brings - she's got a lot of leadership qualities and she's really helpful for the spinners. I think they did amazing in the West Indies series without her, but I think they're all very happy to have her back and have her to turn to and talk to. She's obviously extremely talented, and she'll add a lot to our bowling attack. But it's just exciting to have her back and see her happy and enjoying cricket.”

--IANS

nr/bsk/