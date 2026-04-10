April 10, 2026 4:54 PM हिंदी

Honoured and humbled to have a stand at my 'karmabhoomi' Wankhede: Ravi Shastri

Honoured and humbled to have a stand at my 'karmabhoomi' Wankhede: Ravi Shastri

New Delhi, April 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri expresses his deep gratitude after a stand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium named after him was unveiled, describing the venue as his "karmabhoomi" where his cricketing journey first took flight.

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) on Thursday inscribed the names of cricketing stalwarts, Shastri, Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar, and Diana Edulji, at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, recognising their contributions to Mumbai and Indian cricket.

The Level 1 stand below the press box is now named the Ravi Shastri Stand, honouring a prominent figure in Indian cricket. A member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning team, Shastri’s contribution spans generations as a player, captain, coach and commentator.

"Honoured and humbled - to have a stand at Wankhede, my karmabhoomi, is incredibly special. This is where the journey began, and where I learned what it takes to compete, fight and never give an inch. I missed my father dearly, but I’m grateful my mother and family could be there to witness the moment," Shastri posted on X.

The honours were unveiled by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, as a stand was named after Ravi Shastri and stadium gates were dedicated to Dilip Sardesai, Eknath Solkar and Diana Edulji.

The ceremony was also attended by Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, MCA President Ajinkya Naik, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar, along with MCA Apex Council members, office-bearers, and members of the cricketing fraternity.

"My sincere thanks to Hon’ble CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis, Shri @ShelarAshish, Shri @ajinkyasnaik, the MCA Apex Council & the entire MCA management for this great honour. Mumbai gave me everything, and this honour at Wankhede means more than words can express," he added.

Gate No. 3, Gate No. 6, and Gate No. 5 will now be named the Dilip Sardesai Gate, Eknath Solkar Gate, and Diana Edulji Gate, respectively, marking the contributions of three legends from Mumbai.

--IANS

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