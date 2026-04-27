April 27, 2026 10:04 PM हिंदी

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report

Honour killings in Pakistan expose deep-rooted impunity and weak enforcement: Report (File Image)

Islamabad, April 27 (IANS) The murder of a 19-year-old woman in Khairpur village of Pakistan’s Sindh province is not an isolated tragedy but part of a broader pattern of injustice requiring collective outrage and action. The incident reflects a society that continues to tolerate brutality under the guise of family "honour", a report said on Monday.

“The vile custom of ‘karo-kari’, still prevalent in parts of rural Sindh, has claimed countless lives—mostly women—reducing them to expendable symbols of patriarchal control. This latest incident, carried out brazenly in front of police personnel and at least 18 onlookers, exposes not only the cruelty of the perpetrators but also the alarming erosion of the rule of law,” an editorial in Pakistan's ‘Business Recorder’ detailed.

It highlighted that the four suspects, “undeterred by police warnings”, opened fire and fled the scene. The act, it said, reflects a troubling reality in Pakistan: “those who commit killings in the name of ‘honour’ often do so with the confidence that they will evade meaningful consequences.”

The delayed response of law enforcement in the case, the editorial said, is equally disturbing, with the FIR registered only after a viral video triggered public outrage and judicial intervention following a suo motu notice by Sindh's District and Sessions Judge Sukkur, Manoo Mal Khagaija.

“Allegations that the victim’s parents had to contend with demands for a bribe to register FIR, if proven, would point to a deeply troubling yet familiar nexus of apathy and corruption. The fact that only two arrests have been confirmed out of eleven suspects further raises questions about the seriousness and pace of the investigation," it stated.

The so-called "honour killings" — essentially "premeditated murders" — are often masked in cultural justification to evade moral and legal accountability.

“The law, on paper, criminalises such acts. Yet weak enforcement, societal complicity, and legal loopholes — such as forgiveness provisions — have allowed perpetrators to walk free or receive lenient treatment. This case illustrates, once again, how legal safeguards mean little without institutional resolve and a clear public rejection of such practices,” Business Recorder mentioned.

Emphasising the urgent need for a multipronged response, it said law enforcement agencies must be held accountable for “negligence and corruption”, and all those involved, directly or indirectly, must be brought to justice without delay.

Highlighting the urgency of a broader societal reckoning, the editorial warned, “Silence and indifference only embolden perpetrators. Unless the state and society respond decisively, the cycle of violence will persist, claiming more innocent lives in the name of a false and deadly notion of honour.”

--IANS

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