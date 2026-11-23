New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry’s nodal cyber security agency I4C has cautioned government functionaries against sharing sensitive information through WhatsApp Web sessions, a move that follows detection of suspicious activities of ‘Pakistan-based intelligence operatives’.

The cybersecurity advisory cautioning against using WhatsApp Web for official or sensitive work follows a probe that revealed Pakistan-based intelligence operatives infiltrated over 50 defence-related WhatsApp groups, said an official source on Monday.

Advising government officials to avoid staying logged in on computers and laptops, the National Cybercrime Threat Analytics Unit (NCTAU), Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), warned that such sessions could be misused to take control of the account for fraud or phishing, said an official statement.

Sources said the Pakistan-based intelligence operatives used spoofed Indian numbers to join as 'dead members’, monitoring chats in groups linked to the NSG, CRPF, commandos, and even DRDO without drawing attention.

Indian security agencies have now directed audits to remove unverified members of WhatsApp groups.

The I4C observed that an authenticated WhatsApp Web session may, under certain circumstances, be misused to gain unauthorised access to a user's WhatsApp account.

Such unauthorised access may allow a malicious person to read messages, send messages while impersonating the user, access contacts and group conversations, and misuse the trusted identity of the account holder for fraud, phishing, social engineering or other malicious activities, said I4C in the statement.

“The users are, therefore, advised to exercise caution while using WhatsApp Web, particularly on office computers, shared systems, public computers or devices that may be accessible to other persons,” said the statement.

The I4C advisory also suggested precautionary measures like logging out after each session or using incognito/private browsing mode when use is unavoidable.

“Government, organisational, financial, confidential or other sensitive information should preferably not be exchanged through WhatsApp Web session on computers,” it said.

The MHA also advised officials to avoid leaving an authenticated WhatsApp Web session active when it is not required, particularly on office or shared computers.

Other tips the Ministry shared include avoiding unknown or public computers. “Do not log in to WhatsApp Web from cyber cafes, public kiosks, hotel business centres, borrowed computers or other untrusted systems,” it said.

The I4C also asked government functionaries to stay alert and watch for unusual account activity. “Unexpected messages sent from your account, unusual replies from contacts or unexplained activity should be treated seriously,” it said.

The advisory also asked officials to keep their device secure. “Keep the operating system, browser and security software updated, and avoid suspicious downloads, unknown files and cracked software,” said the I4C.

--IANS

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