Bengaluru, Nov 23 (IANS) Tennis enthusiasts in Bengaluru have a spectacular new year in store, with the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA) set to host two prestigious international professional tennis tournaments at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium — the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger 125 and the ITF Women's World Tennis Tour W100.

The Bengaluru Open 2027, carrying a prize purse of USD 235,000, will be held from January 4 to 9, while the ITF Women's W100, offering USD 100,000 in prize money, will follow from February 14 to 21.

Together, the two tournaments will offer a combined prize purse of USD 335,000 and bring some of the finest men's and women's professional players from across the world to the city.

The Bengaluru Open, which celebrated its 10th edition in 2025, has established itself as one of the premier events on the ATP Challenger Tour in India. Its elevation to the ATP Challenger 125 category has further enhanced its stature, making it one of the highest-level Challenger tournaments hosted in the country.

India's leading players have used the Bengaluru Open as a springboard to further their professional careers. Sumit Nagal, who went on to become India's top-ranked singles player, won the title in 2017 and returned to finish runner-up in 2024. Prajnesh Gunneswaran also lifted the singles trophy in 2018, while Saketh Myneni finished runner-up in the same edition.

The tournament has consistently attracted quality international fields, with players such as James Duckworth, Max Purcell, Stefano Napolitano and Brandon Holt among its previous champions.

The ITF Women's W100 has also demonstrated the importance of providing Indian players with opportunities to compete at the highest level at home. The 2026 edition witnessed a memorable breakthrough by wildcard entrant Vaishnavi Adkar, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to reach the singles final of a W100 tournament. Her remarkable run, which included victories over several higher-ranked international opponents, culminated in a runner-up finish against Belgium's Hanne Vandewinkel.

Speaking about the upcoming tournaments, Maheshwar Rao, IAS, chief commissioner, Greater Bengaluru Authority and honorary secretary, KSLTA, said, "Bengaluru has always had a strong sporting culture, and hosting two tournaments of this stature is a matter of pride for the city and the state. The Bengaluru Open and the Women's W100 are not merely international sporting events; they are important investments in the future of Indian tennis. They provide our players with a competitive platform, bring international sporting standards to our doorstep and inspire the next generation of athletes.

"Our endeavour at KSLTA is to ensure that Bengaluru continues to be a preferred destination for international tennis while strengthening the ecosystem for players, coaches and officials. We are grateful to the Government of Karnataka, the AITA, the ATP, the ITF and our partners for their continued support. We look forward to welcoming the international tennis fraternity and fans to Bengaluru for two exciting tournaments."

Sunil Yajaman, Joint Secretary, All India Tennis Association (AITA), Joint Secretary, KSLTA and Tournament Director, said: "It is a wonderful New Year bonanza for tennis fans in Bengaluru. Hosting an ATP Challenger 125 followed by an ITF Women's W100 within the first two months of the year reinforces our commitment to bringing world-class professional tennis to the city. More importantly, these tournaments have consistently provided Indian players with opportunities to compete against quality international opposition and make significant strides in their careers.

"We have seen how players such as Sumit Nagal and Prajnesh Gunneswaran have made excellent use of the Bengaluru Open in their professional journeys. Similarly, Vaishnavi Adkar's historic run to the W100 final earlier this year is a wonderful example of what these tournaments can do for Indian tennis. She came in as a wildcard and went on to defeat several higher-ranked players, becoming the first Indian woman to reach a W100 final. These are the kind of opportunities we want to create for our players. When international competition comes to their doorstep, it gives them the confidence, exposure and ranking opportunities to take the next step."

With four ATP Challenger tournaments featuring in India's 2026 calendar, Bengaluru has continued to play a significant role in the country's professional tennis landscape. The city's ability to host high-category international events, backed by its world-class tennis infrastructure and organisational experience, has helped establish it as one of India's leading tennis destinations.

With the Bengaluru Open in January and the Women's W100 in February, KSLTA is set to begin 2027 on a high note, reaffirming its commitment to promoting professional tennis, nurturing Indian talent and strengthening Bengaluru's presence on the international tennis map.

--IANS

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