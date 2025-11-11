HM Amit Shah visits Red Fort blast site; vows in-depth probe into Delhi tragedy

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, visibly anguished, visited the charred remains of the car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort late Monday night and personally met the injured at Lok Nayak Jaiprakash Hospital, pledging an exhaustive investigation into the blast that killed 10 and wounded over a dozen.

In a sombre post on his X handle, HM Shah conveyed profound grief and assured the nation of unrelenting action against those responsible.

“Pained beyond words by the loss of lives in a blast in Delhi,” HM Shah wrote.

“My deepest condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Have visited the blast site and also met the injured in the hospital. My prayers for their quick recovery. Top agencies are investigating the incident with full intensity, and will go in-depth into the incident.”

Arriving at the blast site near Gate No. 1 of Lal Qila Metro Station around 9:45 PM, HM Shah inspected the wreckage of the car, now a twisted metal shell surrounded by forensic markers.

He interacted with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha and NIA officials on the ground before proceeding to LNJP Hospital, where he spent nearly 30 minutes with victims, including a 12-year-old boy with burn injuries and a taxi driver whose vehicle was engulfed in flames.

Notably, the J&K Police earlier in the morning busted an inter-state transnational terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind terror outfits that led to the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosive, two assault rifles, pistols, timers, and other material in the Faridabad area of Haryana, near New Delhi, police said, adding that seven people have been arrested so far.

This seizure, followed by the explosion at Red Fort, occurs just a day before the second phase of the Bihar assembly elections.

HM Shah’s hands-on response followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s review of the situation and messages of condolence from President Droupadi Murmu and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Security has been ramped up across Delhi-NCR, with NSG commandos deployed at key installations.

HM Shah directed the NIA, IB, and Delhi Police Special Cell to work in tandem, vowing, “No stone will be left unturned.”

As the nation reels, his visit offered reassurance amid rising public anxiety.

--IANS

sktr/dan