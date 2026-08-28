Hockey World Cup: Netherlands and Argentina women set for final rematch

Amsterdam, Aug 28 (IANS) The Netherlands and Argentina will meet in the FIH Hockey World Cup final on Saturday after both secured hard-fought semifinal victories, setting up a rematch of their clash in the last World Cup final in 2022, where the Dutch prevailed.

Hosts the Netherlands scored a lone-goal win over co-hosts Belgium in the first semifinal, while Argentina secured a 1-0 win over Australia in the second semifinal clash on Thursday night.

Belgium were very much the underdogs running out for their semifinal showdown against three-time defending champions the Netherlands in Amsterdam. But they came out firing, taking the challenge to the Dutch in an evenly contested opening quarter.

It was on the counterattack that the home side eventually took the lead just before half-time, with Frédérique Matla producing a one-handed deflection after a slick build-up to put her team in front in the 28th minute. Belgium earned a penalty corner with nine seconds remaining in the half, but couldn’t capitalise on the opportunity to equalise.

After another close-fought half and with time running out, Belgium thought they had scored the equaliser when a scorcher from 18-year-old Famke van Heel found the back of the net, but it was ruled out on review, much to the relief of the Dutch crowd. And the Netherlands held on to book a place in their eighth straight World Cup final.

In the second semifinal, a tightly contested first half produced few chances at either end, with just five circle entries each and one penalty corner apiece. The Argentinians looked more threatening in the third quarter but still couldn’t break the deadlock. Australia also produced a promising shot on goal, but goalkeeper Cristina Cosentino was up to the task.

The breakthrough finally came for the Las Leonas from a penalty corner variation, with Julieta Jankunas adding the finishing touch in the 47th minute. That had the vocal Argentinian contingent in the crowd in full voice – and there was more for them to celebrate when Cosentino kept out two Australian penalty corner attempts midway through the final period.

The Hockeyroos came within a few millimetres of finding the equaliser with just 17 seconds remaining, but the ball missed captain Grace Stewart's outstretched stick on its way into goal from outside the circle, sending Argentina through to their seventh World Cup final.

Earlier in the day, Spain secured seventh place after a shootout victory over China. The Spanish took the lead seconds before the first-quarter hooter when Marta Segu’s mis-hit had enough on it to find its way into goal.

China then levelled with just two seconds left in the second quarter, with Anhui Yu firing a powerful reverse strike from the edge of the circle to make it 1-1 at half-time. China dominated the third quarter but couldn’t convert that pressure, while Spanish goalkeeper Clara Pérez was outstanding in the final period as the Chinese pushed for a winner.

Neither side could break the deadlock, sending the match to a shootout, which Spain eventually won 1-0 after 11 unsuccessful attempts between the two teams.

Earlier, England claimed ninth place with a 3-1 win over the USA, with all four goals coming from penalty corners. Elizabeth Neal opened the scoring for England before Ryleigh Heck slotted in the equaliser in the second quarter. But Lily Owsley put England back in front just five minutes later from a clever penalty corner variation. And a dominant second half was rewarded in the 55th minute when Tessa Howard added England’s third.

Japan held off a late Scotland fightback to win 2-1 and finish in 11th place. Miyu Suzuki opened the scoring from a penalty stroke in the 11th minute before Akari Nakagomi deflected home in the final quarter. After taking off their keeper, the Scots pulled one back through Ellie Mackenzie from a penalty corner with just over two minutes left, and Japan then survived another penalty corner with just 34 seconds on the clock to secure the victory.

In the playoff for 13th place, twin sisters Niamh and Michelle Carey combined to put Ireland ahead in the 14th minute. While South Africa created a few chances, mainly on the counterattack, they couldn’t find an equaliser, and Ireland held on for the win.

--IANS

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