Hockey World Cup: Indian women's team beats Germany 3-1 for best finish since 1974

Amstelveen, Aug 27 (IANS) Indian women’s hockey team signed off from the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium and the Netherlands 2026 on a high, defeating world No. 5 Germany 3-1 in the 5th-6th place classification match in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday.

The result secured the Indian women's team a fifth-place finish, their best in the FIH World Cup since the inaugural women’s edition in 1974, when they finished fourth.

After a goalless opening 30 minutes, India produced a superb attacking display in the third quarter, scoring twice through Navneet Kaur and once through Ishika to seal a memorable victory.

The match began with both teams adopting a cautious approach, although Germany enjoyed more possession in the opening stages. India gradually found their rhythm, with Baljeet Kaur and Sakshi Rana combining well down the right flank in the fifth minute. Their move ended with a good ball towards captain Salima Tete, but the German defence denied the India captain the space to get a touch.

Both sides managed to enter the circle but struggled to produce clean shots. Germany came close in the 11th minute when Johanna Hachenberg attempted a reverse hit, only for an Indian defender to get a timely stick in the way. India responded through Lalremsiami, who received a hit from Shilpi Dabas in the 13th minute before attempting to find Navneet inside the German 23-metre area, but the pass ran beyond her teammate.

Germany earned their first penalty corner in the 15th minute after a video referral by India failed to overturn the decision. Bichu Devi initially kept out the threat, while another penalty corner followed after the ball lifted off an Indian stick during the ensuing melee. Germany opted for a variation, but a miscommunication saw the ball run out of play.

India created their best opportunity of the second quarter when Deepika found Navneet, who in turn set up Lalremsiami. However, her effort went wide. Germany earned another penalty corner soon after, but the injection did not arrive cleanly, and India cleared the danger.

Germany’s Ines Wanner also sent an effort wide before India responded with a flurry of attacks. Navneet and Salima Tete combined to test German goalkeeper Finja Starck, who made three successive saves to keep the scores level at half-time.

The breakthrough finally came in the 43rd minute. Neha won possession and quickly released Ishika, who had options on either side but chose to take on the German defence herself. Her determined run ended with a composed finish that gave India a 1-0 lead.

India doubled their advantage just a minute later. A penalty corner was earned after sustained pressure, and when the first direct attempt from Navneet struck a German runner, India were awarded another PC. This time, Navneet found the gap with a powerful strike to make it 2-0.

India continued their momentum into the final quarter and struck again in the 47th minute. Salima found Navneet along the baseline, and the forward brilliantly manoeuvred around two defenders before lifting the ball into the net for her second goal.

Germany tried to respond, with Lynn Krings narrowly missing with a deflection in the 50th minute. Krings eventually pulled one back in the 59th minute, but it proved only a consolation. Germany earned one final penalty corner with 12 seconds remaining, yet India’s defence held firm to complete a memorable 3-1 victory.

India finished the tournament with two wins, three draws and one defeat from six matches. Their only loss came against defending champions Netherlands, while they held higher-ranked China, England and Australia to draws and defeated South Africa 6-1 for their most prolific win in an FIH World Cup.

Although they narrowly missed out on a semi-final berth, the fifth-place finish represents significant progress and provides the team with plenty of confidence ahead of the Asian Games in Japan next month.

--IANS

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