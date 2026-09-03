Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department Championship to begin in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The sixth edition of the Hockey India Senior Men's Inter-Department National Championship 2026 will take place in Hyderabad, Telangana, from Friday onwards.

The tournament will see 20 departmental teams across the nation vying for top honours, as it will draw to a close on September 14 with the final.

Teams have been placed in four pools, with Pool A featuring Petroleum Sports Promotion Board, Sashastra Seema Bal, Central Secretariat, I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team and Punjab National Bank. The second pool, Pool B, features Comptroller & Auditor General of India, Defence Accounts Sports Control Board, Sports Authority of India, Central Reserve Police Force and Punjab & Sind Bank.

Services Sports Control Board, Steel Plant Sports Board, All India Police Sports Control Board, Central Board of Direct Taxes and Union Bank of India form Pool C, while Pool D consists of Food Corporation of India, Tamil Nadu Police, Railway Sports Promotion Board, Canara Bank and Central Industrial Security Force.

The first day will see Comptroller & Auditor General of India facing Central Reserve Police Force and Sports Authority of India taking on Defence Accounts Sports Control Board in Pool B. Defending champions Petroleum Sports Promotion Board will also be in action in Pool A in their game against Sashastra Seema Bal, while Central Secretariat will face I.T.B.P. Central Hockey Team.

More action will be up for grabs as Services Sports Control Board will lock horns against Steel Plant Sports Board, while All India Police Sports Control Board will face Union Bank of India. Food Corporation of India will be up against Tamil Nadu Police, and Railway Sports Promotion Board will take on Canara Bank.

Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey reflected on the tournament, calling it a platform for the players to show their skills. "The Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship continues to be an important platform for players to compete at a high level and showcase their talent.

"The participation of 20 teams this year reflects the growing strength and depth of hockey across departments. I am confident that the tournament in Hyderabad will provide some exciting and competitive hockey, while also giving players an opportunity to take another important step in their development," Tirkey said.

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath also hailed the tournament for having grown every year. "The Inter-Department National Championship has grown stronger with every edition and continues to highlight the important contribution of departments and institutions towards Indian hockey.

"With 20 teams competing this year, we look forward to witnessing intense competition throughout the tournament. I wish all the participating teams the very best and hope we see some memorable performances in Hyderabad," Bath said.

--IANS

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