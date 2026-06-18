Hockey India congratulates midfielder Neha on completing 200 international caps

Auckland, June 18 (IANS) Hockey India has congratulated veteran midfielder Neha on completing 200 international caps for the country on Thursday. The feat came during India's match against Uruguay in the ongoing FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup.

Born in Sonipat, Haryana, Neha took up the sport under the guidance of former India captain Pritam Rani Siwach. She made her senior international debut in 2014 at the FIH Champions Challenge in Glasgow. Since her debut, she has established herself as a core pillar of the Indian midfield. She is widely admired across the hockey fraternity for her exceptional footwork. Her dodging skills and sharp game reading make her a standout player.

Neha has been a central pillar of the national team through its most defining chapters. She was a key member of the side that finished a historic fourth at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Her stellar career includes winning a silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. She also helped India clinch the bronze medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Additionally, Neha played a crucial role in India's title victory at the inaugural FIH Women’s Nations Cup in 2022. She followed it up with a bronze medal at the Asian Games in 2023. More recently, she helped the national team secure a silver medal at the 2025 Asia Cup. She was also part of the gold-medal-winning campaigns at the Women's Asian Champions Trophy in Ranchi and Rajgir.

Expressing her happiness on reaching the milestone, Neha said, "I am incredibly happy and excited to achieve the milestone of playing 200 international matches for India. Representing the country is a proud moment for me. I want to say a huge thank you to my mother, my husband, and Pritam Siwach ma'am for always supporting me through thick and thin. I am also deeply grateful to Hockey India, my teammates, and the coaching staff for their constant belief and guidance throughout my career."

"My hockey journey has seen its fair share of ups and downs, but I always believed in pushing forward and never giving up. Every challenge has only made me stronger as a player and a person. Wearing the Indian jersey is the ultimate motivation for me. I am looking forward to the matches ahead and hope to continue contributing to the team's success," she added.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey lauded her achievement and praised her longevity in international hockey.

"Earning 200 international caps is a massive milestone in any athlete's career. Neha has been a vital engine in our midfield for over a decade. Her ability to navigate tough situations on the field reflects her inner strength and character. She has consistently stepped up for the national team during crucial tournaments. We salute her immense contribution to Indian hockey and wish her continued success in the national jersey," he said.

Hockey India Secretary General Shri Bhola Nath Singh also extended his warm wishes on this landmark achievement.

"Neha's journey from an aspiring youngster to earning 200 international caps for India is truly spectacular. She represents the spirit of resilience and has proved that hard work can overcome any obstacle. Her presence in the midfield brings a unique energy to the squad. This achievement is a reward for her unwavering dedication to the sport. Her career will surely inspire many young girls across the nation to pick up a hockey stick," said.

Speaking of the match, India continued its impressive run and registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their final pool match in Auckland on Thursday.

After conceding an early goal, India showed resilience and composure to fight back, with Deepika scoring a brace while Deepika Soreng also found the net.

The win ensured a top-place finish in Pool A for India with three consecutive wins over the USA, Japan, and Uruguay. The USA joined India in the semi-finals from Pool A after the American side finished in second spot.

--IANS

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