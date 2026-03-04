Hoax threats, disinformation, terror plots: ISI's election playbook unfolds

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Indian intelligence agencies have warned that cases relating to hoax bomb threats are set to increase in the coming months, especially with a number of elections coming up.

In the last year, many schools and airlines have been receiving such calls. The airline industry, in particular, was the hardest hit as a result of these calls, as the recalling and rescheduling of flights caused heavy losses.

An Intelligence Bureau official said that this is a low-cost operation for the ISI, as it does not need much investment. However, the consequences are huge as it spreads panic among the people, the official said.

Another official said that this time, the ISI will heavily use the Khalistan elements to undertake this mission. The official said that these persons will look to create panic in states across the country.

This week, the Ahmedabad Crime Branch arrested Biswas, who had made a threat call threatening schools and lower courts in the name of the Khalistan movement. However, the police are still ascertaining whether he was working alone or was part of some larger network.

Biswas had emailed a school in Gujarat, threatening to blow it up. He also said that Gujarat would become the next Khalistan.

The ISI has also been working on a plan for West Bengal and the rest of the states that would be facing the elections this year.

Apart from hoax calls, the ISI also plans to instruct its stooges to indulge in a massive disinformation campaign in these states.

Issues such as the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) would be issues that these elements would raise to spread misinformation about the voters and their rights.

An official said that sensitive issues would be raised to spread panic through false narratives. The ISI realises that the elections in West Bengal, Assam, and Tamil Nadu are big battles. The battles in these states would be intense in nature, and the ISI would look to spread false narratives to disturb peace and harmony.

Another official said that the agencies must particularly watch out for messages that are aimed at disturbing communal harmony. There would be attempts to twist facts so that peace is disturbed. The official added that while such acts would be attempted in all states that are going to the polls, the focus would be largely on West Bengal and Assam, where there are several sensitivities involved.

Intelligence agencies say that they have already picked up information about local modules being activated ahead of the polls. Terror attacks are very much on the anvil for these groups, which would be led by outfits such as the Harkat-ul-Jihadi Islami (HuJI).

Officials say that Pakistan badly wants to avenge Operation Sindoor and hence would look to create havoc in election-bound states. The focus of the security forces would be more towards the elections, and these elements are looking to take advantage of that.

Trying to carry out terror attacks and simultaneously spreading misinformation would stress the security mechanism a lot, officials say.

Another official said that the agencies should also be on the lookout for similar incidents taking place in other states. Terror groups normally would try to create a perception that they are focusing on one particular state. While trying to create this diversion, they may attempt a major attack in a neighbouring state, officials say.

Elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry between May 7 and June 15. The Election Commission of India (ECI) is set to announce the dates for the polls in these states. This period would be a crucial one, and the agencies warn that ISI-backed activities would be at an all-time high.

