HM Shah to launch mobile-based disaster communication system today

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah, along with Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Saturday, will launch a nationwide mobile-based disaster communication system aimed at ensuring faster and more effective delivery of emergency alerts to citizens.

The system has been developed by the Department of Telecommunications in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to enable faster and more effective dissemination of critical information to citizens during emergencies.

At the core of this initiative is the Integrated Alert System, known as SACHET, which has been operationalised across all 36 States and Union Territories. Developed by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), the platform uses SMS-based alerts to deliver geo-targeted warnings to mobile users. It follows the Common Alerting Protocol recommended by the International Telecommunication Union.

The system has already been extensively used by disaster management authorities across the country. So far, more than 134 billion SMS alerts have been disseminated in over 19 Indian languages, covering a wide range of natural disasters, extreme weather warnings, and cyclonic events. This large-scale usage highlights the growing importance of technology-driven early warning systems in saving lives and reducing disaster impact.

To further strengthen the speed and reach of alerts during critical situations such as earthquakes, tsunamis, lightning strikes, flash floods, and industrial hazards, the government has now introduced Cell Broadcast (CB) technology alongside the existing SMS-based system.

Unlike traditional messaging, CB technology enables simultaneous transmission of alerts to all mobile devices within a defined geographic area, ensuring near-instant delivery even during network congestion.

Officials said the integration of SMS and Cell Broadcast systems will significantly improve India’s emergency response communication framework, making it more robust, real-time, and accessible during disasters.

A nationwide testing exercise will also be conducted as part of rollout, during which mobile users in capital cities, including Delhi-NCR, may receive test messages in English, Hindi, and regional languages. The Ministry has clarified that these are only test alerts, and no action is required from the public and urged them not to panic upon receiving such messages

--IANS

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