HM Amit Shah to address BJP’s anti-drug rally in Jalandhar today

Jalandhar, Sep 30 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Jalandhar in Punjab on Wednesday to address the concluding programme of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra', a statewide campaign against drug abuse that has covered all 117 Assembly constituencies.

Four yatras, launched simultaneously from different parts of the state on September 18, are scheduled to converge at the rally venue after traversing nearly 4,000 km across Punjab.

The rally is set to be a significant political gathering for the BJP ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

The campaign seeks to draw attention to the growing concern over drug abuse and rally public support for the goal of making Punjab drug-free.

According to BJP leaders, around two lakh people are expected to attend the rally. The party has made arrangements at a 50-55-acre site, with approximately 40 acres earmarked for the main gathering and the remaining area for parking. Nearly 2,000 buses carrying party workers and supporters from different parts of Punjab are expected to reach Jalandhar for the event.

The BJP has also planned to highlight the plight of families affected by drug abuse during the programme.

HM Shah's visit comes at a time when the BJP has intensified its political activities in Punjab, with the drug menace emerging as one of its principal campaign issues ahead of the Assembly elections.

The party has been targeting the ruling Aam Aadmi Party government over its handling of the drug problem, while the latter has maintained its commitment to tackling the menace.

BJP leaders have described the campaign as an effort to create awareness about drug abuse and involve people in the fight against addiction.

To review the preparations, state party President Kewal Singh Dhillon and state in-charge Satish Poonia visited the rally venue. They held discussions with officials regarding security arrangements, traffic management, parking, public convenience and other necessary arrangements for the rally.

Dhillon said Punjab is currently facing a serious drug menace, and the BJP has been reaching out to the people on this issue. Through the ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, efforts are being made to create awareness among people in villages and cities across Punjab against drugs.

--IANS

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