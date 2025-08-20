August 20, 2025 8:14 PM हिंदी

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

HM Shah introduces landmark bill for removal of jailed PMs, CMs, Ministers in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three pivotal bills in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, including the Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, which proposes automatic removal of elected officials - Prime Minister, Chief Ministers, and Union Ministers - if they are arrested and detained for 30 consecutive days on serious criminal charges.

The bill, along with the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025, was referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee following a voice vote.

The House was subsequently adjourned till 5 p.m.

The Constitution Amendment Bill seeks to amend Articles 75, 164, and 239AA, introducing a legal mechanism that mandates the removal of ministers in custody for offences punishable by five years or more.

As per the provisions, the President will remove the Prime Minister, the Governor will remove Chief Ministers, and the Lieutenant-Governor will remove Chief Ministers of Union Territories.

If no resignation or advice for removal is tendered by the 31st day, the office will automatically fall vacant on the 32nd day. Reappointment is permitted upon release from custody.

In his statement distributed to Lok Sabha members, HM Shah emphasised that elected representatives must embody public trust and constitutional morality.

He said that their conduct should be above suspicion and political interests must be set aside in favour of public welfare.

The introduction of the bills was met with resistance from Opposition members, who continued to demand a discussion on the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in Bihar.

Speaker Om Birla admonished the protesting MPs, stating, "This is not appropriate behaviour. The entire country is watching. You are parliamentarians."

He urged decorum and emphasised the ethical intent behind the bills before calling for their introduction, but the Opposition members paid no heed to his appeal and kept on shouting slogans in the well of the House.

Speaker Birla then adjourned the House till 5 p.m.

As the bills head to committee review, they have ignited a national conversation on accountability, ethics in governance, and the balance between executive authority and constitutional safeguards.

--IANS

sktr/svn

LATEST NEWS

Dulquer Salmaan releases 'Thanilokah Murakkaari', the anthem of Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film Lokah!

Dulquer Salmaan releases 'Thanilokah Murakkaari', the anthem of Malayalam cinema's first woman superhero film Lokah!

Assam and Chhattisgarh schools play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland in matches played across National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday.

Subroto Cup 2025: Assam & Chhattisgarh play out thriller, Haryana Notches a dominant victory over Nagaland

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Shah Rukh Khan turns host for son Aryan's big day

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Asim Munir’s existential crisis: Lies, bluster and narrative battles

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing both 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' & him

Aryan Khan thanks mom Gauri for producing him and his show

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ first look is edgy, stylised, promises new wave of storytelling

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Actor Kavin’s romantic entertainer 'Kiss' finally gets a release date

Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of PGTI Players Championship 2025 at the Clover Greens Golf Course & Resort near Hosur in Tamil Nadu. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Yuvraj Sandhu extends lead to two shots on Day Two of Players Championship

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

CBI arrests NHAI Project Director in Telangana for taking bribe

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!

Producer Naga Vamsi hits back at those trolling him over War 2; says he is here to stay in the film industry!