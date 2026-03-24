Hiten Tejwani says trained actors won’t lose out on work despite rising trend of casting influencers

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Hiten Tejwani believes that trained performers will continue to find opportunities and keep flourishing despite the growing trend of social media influencers being cast in major projects.

Sharing his views in an exclusive conversation with IANS, said that he doesn't feel influencers will take up the job of actors or even effect them.

“I do not think that will happen. If a project requires a strong actor for a particular role, the makers will definitely choose someone who can justify the character.”

He further went onto explain that the practical demands of filmmaking also influence casting choices.

“Especially during tight shooting schedules, the team needs actors who can perform effectively within limited time. If the subject demands strong performances, talented actors will always be approached,” he added.

The actor further noted that it ultimately depends on the actor whether they want to take up the project or not.

Talking about the balance between popularity and talent in the industry, Hiten said that it is a mix of both.

“If you cast a popular face in your project, it certainly helps with visibility and reach. However, it is equally important to have good actors around them.”

The Pavitra Rishta actor also highlighted the contribution of trained actors, especially those hailing from theatre or acting backgrounds, stating that they help in bringing depth and credibility to projects.

Talking about Hiten, aith a career spanning over two decades in the Indian entertainment industry, the actor has been a familiar and loved face on television.

He rose to fame with hit shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kutumb, and was also part of popular television show such as Pavitra Rishta, among many others.

Currently, Hiten is all set for his micro-drama, Kismat Ke Dhaage' that will air on Quick TV.

The drama revolves around the theme of losing everything and rebuilding life from scratch, further carrying the message that no matter how difficult circumstances become, people always have the strength to rise again.

–IANS

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