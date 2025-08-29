August 29, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Historic Sikh shrine in Pakistan faces encroachment and decay: Report

Islamabad, Aug 29 (IANS) Several Hindu and Sikh religious sites that became part of Pakistan after the 1947 partition are in a dilapidated condition with many having been completely erased, including the historic Gurdwara Shaheed Ganj Bhai Taru Singh in Lahore, a report cited on Friday.

It said that the sacred Sikh shrine, built around 250 years ago, remains closed and hidden behind shops and walls in a bustling Lahore market, while much of the land of the gurdwara has been encroached upon.

“Bhai Taru Singh’s martyrdom is remembered as extraordinary. When he refused to cut his hair, staying firm in his faith, the cruel Mughal regime ordered his scalp to be removed. During the oppressive Mughal rule, he was brutally tortured for his steadfast devotion but chose death over compromising his beliefs, remaining resolute in his faith until his last breath," a report in ‘Khalsa Vox’ detailed.

"This gurdwara was constructed at the very place of his martyrdom, where generations of Sikhs from across the world used to come to pray, reflect, and draw inspiration from his sacrifice,” it added.

According to the report, Sikhs can now access only a small corner of the sacred shrine as the majority of the site has been taken over illegally. It highlighted that shops have taken over the grounds of the Gurudwara, walls obstruct the path of devotees, and the site has been enveloped by structures that bear no connection with the Sikh community.

“This is not just an assault on Sikh heritage in Pakistan, but also on their collective memory, dignity, and spiritual identity worldwide," the report emphasised.

“Sadly, Khalistanis sitting on foreign soil fail to see this—or perhaps deliberately choose not to. Because if they were to raise their voices against this desecration, the financial aid they receive from Pakistan would stop, an aid that keeps their so-called “movement” alive,” it noted.

--IANS

scor/as

