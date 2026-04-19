His mind appears to be a bit cluttered: Ashwin reacts to Gaikwad's batting woes

New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Former India off-spin veteran Ravichandran Ashwin has expressed concern over Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad’s current batting form, suggesting that right-hand batter is playing under "immense pressure" and struggling with a "cluttered" mindset.

Gaikwad, who has been a prolific run-getter in domestic and franchise cricket, has recently hit a rough patch. In six matches so far, the CSK skipper has scored just 82 runs, with the highest score of 28. In Saturday's 10-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, he was dismissed for 19 off 13 balls.

Analysing the 29-year-old batter's recent dismissal, Ashwin noted that the match situation provided the perfect platform for Gaikwad to settle in without the burden of the required run rate, thanks to a blistering start from his batting partner Ayush Mhatre.

"It was the best chance for him to score runs. He didn’t need to take risks or score at a fast pace because of the way Ayush Mhatre started. They were running away with the Powerplay. It was right there for Ruturaj to take some time, score some runs, and come back into form,' Ashwin said on JioStar.

"After Ayush Mhatre’s wicket, Ruturaj got a very good ball, it’s not easy to beat him on the pull. I just feel he is under immense pressure, and his mind appears to be a bit cluttered," he added.

Batting first, SRH posted a total of 194/9. Anshul Kamboj and Jamie Overton picked up three wickets each for CSK. In reply, Mhatre led the chase for CSK with a quickfire 13-ball 30. The youngster was particularly sparkling in the third over of the run chase, as he struck a six and four boundaries off Praful Hinge.

Even though the likes of Matthew Short (34), Sarfaraz Khan (25) and Shivam Dube (21) contributed runs, CSK were restricted to 184/8.

--IANS

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