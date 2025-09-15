September 15, 2025 11:42 AM हिंदी

His brilliance left indelible mark: PM Modi's tribute to Sir M Visvesvaraya on Engineers' Day

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, observed nationwide as Engineers' Day, and lauded his extraordinary contributions that shaped India's engineering landscape.

He also acknowledged the vital role of engineers in driving innovation across diverse sectors and their efforts in building a "Viksit Bharat".

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote, "Today, on Engineers' Day, I pay homage to Sir M. Visvesvaraya, whose brilliance left an indelible mark on India's engineering landscape. I extend warm greetings to all engineers who, through their creativity and determination, continue to drive innovation and tackle tough challenges across sectors. Our engineers will continue playing a crucial role in the collective efforts to build a Viksit Bharat."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended greetings to engineers, recognising their contribution to technological advancement.

"Greetings to all the engineers on Engineers' Day. Your vision, innovation, and dedication are fast advancing India to the pinnacle of technological progress. On the Jayanti of Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya Ji, I bow to the legendary engineer who set us on this transformative path," HM Shah said in a post on X.

Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda also took to social media, praising the dedication and creativity of engineers and said, "Greetings to all engineers on this Engineers' Day. Your dedication and ideas keep India moving forward and make our growth story stronger every day."

"On this occasion, I pay my heartfelt tribute to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, whose vision and pioneering work continue to inspire generations of engineers across India," he added.

National Engineers' Day is marked every year on September 15 to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, widely regarded as one of India's greatest engineers.

His pioneering contributions revolutionised India's infrastructure through innovative designs, practical solutions, and visionary planning that blended technical expertise with social progress.

Visvesvaraya's legacy goes far beyond engineering. An economist, statesman, and writer, he also served as the Diwan of Mysore and the President of the All-India Manufacturers' Organisation.

Awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1955, he remains an enduring inspiration for engineers and policymakers alike.

From humble beginnings to monumental achievements, his life's work continues to stand as a benchmark for innovation, problem-solving, and nation-building, securing his place as one of the most influential figures in India's modern history.

--IANS

sd/dpb

