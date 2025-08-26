‘Hindu Rashtra has nothing to do with power, it means justice for all’: Mohan Bhagwat

August 26, 2025 10:07 PM हिंदी

‘Hindu Rashtra has nothing to do with power, it’s about justice for all’: Mohan Bhagwat

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday addressed the centenary lecture series “100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons” at Vigyan Bhavan, marking the organisation’s 100th year.

Bhagwat underlined that the concept of Hindu Rashtra should not be conflated with political power or governance.

“When we talk about Hindu Rashtra, questions arise. In English, we translate Rashtra as ‘nation,’ which is a Western idea that adds ‘state’ to it. Our Rashtra has existed for thousands of years, irrespective of who ruled. Hindu Rashtra has nothing to do with who is in power - it means justice for all, without discrimination,” he said.

Tracing cultural continuity, Bhagwat asserted, “For 40,000 years, the DNA of Bharat - of people living in Akhand Bharat - has remained the same. Hindavi, Bharatiya, Sanatan - these are synonymous terms, not merely geographical but civilisational.”

He recounted how RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar conceptualised the organisation much before 1925. “Doctor Sahab envisioned an organisation for the entire Hindu community. Anyone who identifies as Hindu must also be a responsible citizen of the country. This responsibility comes from our timeless identity,” Bhagwat added.

Rejecting accusations of opportunism, he said, “The Sangh has never stretched its hand into anyone’s wealth. It has remained self-reliant. Even when opposed, the Sangh never reacted in hostility.”

Bhagwat also spoke of India’s global role: “The essence of the RSS lies in the last line of our prarthana - Bharat Mata ki Jai. Our mission is to make Bharat number one in the world, not for selfish reasons, but to contribute to global harmony. Swami Vivekananda said every nation has a mission; Bharat’s mission is to become Vishwaguru.”

Reiterating that unity does not mean uniformity, he said, “Our culture teaches us to live together in harmony. The Sangh exists to organise and connect every section of Bharat.”

--IANS

sas/dan

