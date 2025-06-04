June 04, 2025 6:33 PM हिंदी

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan has made it official with her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. The couple announced their union on Wednesday as they took to their Instagram, and shared a joint post.

The post features several pictures from their special day including them embracing each other, close-up shots of Mehendi, them signing the marriage document. The actress shared that for the occasion, she donned a custom made wedding outfit by designer Manish Malhotra.

They wrote in the caption, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband. #MM’sMinimalistBride #TwinFlame #OurLoveStory #SoulBound A special piece from the one and only MM”.

For the occasion, the actress chose the handloom saree in opal green, with gold and silver threads tracing age-old motifs across its weave. It has a light blush border, embroidered with threadwork and zardozi, framed the drape with quiet intricacy.

The saree has her and her husband’s names delicately embroidered, which serves as a personal note stitched into tradition. The look was complemented by imperial heirlooms. Rocky wore our signature kurta.

Talking about their love saga, Hina and Rocky initially met on the set of the popular show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. While Hina was the lead Akshara on the show, Rocky Jaiswal was the supervising producer.

Despite falling for one another, these two remained tight-lipped about their relationship, until Hina shared a post on social media with Rocky, introducing him as her best friend.

However, later on, Rocky appeared on one of the episodes of ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, where Hina was participating. He also visited her during her ‘Bigg Boss 11’ journey.

--IANS

aa/pm

LATEST NEWS

Nivin Pauly plays antagonist Walter in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming action thriller 'Benz'

Nivin Pauly plays antagonist Walter in Raghava Lawrence's upcoming action thriller 'Benz'

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Hina Khan ties nuptial knot with long-time partner Rocky Jaiswal

Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana turning fortunes of rural women

Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana turning fortunes of rural women

T20 Mumbai League: Akash Parkar packs a punch for Sobo Mumbai Falcons in opener played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Photo credit: MCA

Akash Parkar packs a punch for Sobo Mumbai Falcons in T20 Mumbai opener

Ace director Mani Ratnam has become a 'Gnani', says Kamal Haasan

Ace director Mani Ratnam has become a 'Gnani', says Kamal Haasan

Lara Dutta remembers her late father: 'I carry your heart dad'

Lara Dutta remembers her late father: 'I carry your heart dad'

Cummins confirms Smith to bat at number four in WTC Final against South Africa

Cummins confirms Smith to bat at number four in WTC Final against South Africa

RCB’s IPL triumph ‘is far more special’ for Anushka, says Virat Kohli

RCB’s IPL triumph ‘is far more special’ for Anushka, says Virat Kohli

RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: 3 killed, 20 injured in stampede near Chinnaswamy Stadium

RCB's IPL victory celebration turns tragic: 3 killed, 20 injured in stampede near B'luru's Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action

Bhagyashree and Dia Mirza mark World Environment Day with powerful messages on sustainability and climate action