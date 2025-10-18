Hina Khan, Sonali Bendre hug and cry recollecting their Cancer journey on Pati Patni Aur Panga

Mumbai Oct 17 (IANS) An emotional moment unfolded in the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga when contestants Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were given a task to convince someone from the audience to cut their hair short.

What began as a simple challenge soon turned into a moving tribute to cancer survivors and patients battling the disease. During the task, an audience member, who was later revealed to be actress Rupali Ganguly's makeup artist, Sushmita, immediately volunteered to participate. She allowed Rubina to chop her knee-length tresses up to shoulder length, announcing that she wished to donate her hair to cancer patients.

The act drew applause from the audience and contestants alike, with Rubina praising her courage and compassion. The gesture brought tears to the eyes of Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre, both of whom have personally experienced the harsh reality of battling cancer. Sonali, who is a cancer survivor, recalled her own journey and the pain of losing her hair during chemotherapy.

Hina Khan, who has been battling cancer, expressed what it means to lose hair. Holding the freshly cut tresses, she said emotionally, “Nobody knows the value of these cut hairs more than cancer patients. I wear a wig now which is made from that hair that someone had donated. I am so grateful for their kindness,” she said. Sonali, who has been a cancer survivor, was visibly moved as she stood beside Hina, acknowledging the immense strength it takes to stay positive during such battles.

Towards the end of the segment, Hina Khan and Sonali Bendre were seen hugging each other and sharing tears, probably thinking about their tough journey. The show is hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munnawar Farooqui.

The show also stars Swara Bhaskar, Fawad Ahmad, Debina Bonerjee, Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lahiri and his wife, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, along with Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal.

