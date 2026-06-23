Hina Khan relishes Burmese-style dinner prepared by sister-in-law at home

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan , on Monday evening, gave her fans a glimpse of a sumptuous Burmese-style dinner she enjoyed at home, prepared by her sister-in-law.

Taking to her social media account, the actress shared pictures of the elaborate spread and expressed her gratitude for the lipsmacking meal.

Sharing the post, Hina wrote, "About last night Burmese style dinner at home.. thank you @neelamsingh.ritz."

The pictures showcased an appetising spread featuring Burmese Khow Suey and Mango Sticky Rice.

In one of the pictures shared by Hina, captured an array of ingredients laid out for the meal, including noodles, boiled eggs, chopped herbs, fried onions, peanuts, lemon wedges and other condiments served alongside roasted chicken.

Another picture showed a bowl of creamy Burmese Khow Suey topped with crispy fried onions, boiled egg and a lemon wedge. The final picture featured Mango Sticky Rice, with slices of fresh mango served alongside a mound of sticky rice drizzled with coconut cream.

Earlier too, Hina Khan had shared how her sister in law Neelam Singh had been treating her with lipsmacking homemade delicacies.

Hina had revealed that her sister in law had treated her to a scrumptious Bengali feast while she was busy working.

The actress had given a glimpse of the authentic Bengali food items prepared by her sister in law and specially sent to her on sets.

Hina has always shared glimpses of her family time with her in laws on your social media account.

The actress got married to the love of her life Rocky Jaiswal in June last year. The couple were dating for more than a decade before tying the knot.

Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal reportedly met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Where Hina essayed the role of the lead character Akshara, and Rocky was in the production team.

–IANS

rd/