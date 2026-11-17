New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Former Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may have brought the curtains down on his playing career in the Indian Premier League, but the numbers he leaves behind tells the story of one of the most influential figures in the tournament's history. From leading Chennai to five titles to setting remarkable wicketkeeping and captaincy records, Dhoni's contribution to the league extends far beyond his batting numbers.

With the former India captain now stepping away from playing duties and preparing to take up the role of CSK’s team mentor from IPL 2027, let's have a look at his record-breaking stats in the tournament.

Dhoni finished his IPL career with 278 matches and 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally includes 24 half-centuries, 264 sixes and a highest score of 84 not out. Despite playing predominantly as a middle-order batter and often taking responsibility for finishing games, he never scored an IPL century.

His leadership record remains among the most impressive in the competition. Dhoni captained teams in 235 IPL matches, the highest by any player, and registered 136 victories. His association with Chennai produced five championship triumphs in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023, putting him alongside Rohit Sharma as the most successful captains in terms of IPL titles.

The Ranchi-born cricketer also guided CSK to 10 final appearances, making the franchise a regular contender for the championship during his tenure. He led the side through different phases of its journey, including its return to the competition in 2018 following a two-year suspension.

His contribution was not restricted to leadership and batting. Dhoni finished with 205 dismissals as a wicketkeeper, comprising 158 catches and 47 stumpings, the highest combined tally in the tournament. His sharp glove work and ability to effect stumpings in a fraction of a second became defining features of his game.

Another notable aspect of his batting was his flexibility. Dhoni produced half-centuries from five different positions in the batting order, demonstrating his ability to adjust according to the demands of an innings.

He also holds the distinction of hitting 218 sixes while captaining IPL teams, underlining his ability to combine leadership responsibilities with attacking batting.

Dhoni’s association with CSK began in the inaugural IPL season in 2008. Over the years, he became closely identified with the franchise, with his finishing ability, calm approach and leadership helping shape its identity. His playing career may have concluded, but his connection with Chennai will continue as he moves into a mentoring role ahead of the 2027 season.

--IANS

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