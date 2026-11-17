New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) Experienced India pacer Mohammed Shami has been traded from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to Rajasthan Royals (RR), while England all-rounder Sam Curran will move in the opposite direction ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 season.

Shami, who was acquired by LSG for Rs 10 crore, will join Rajasthan for a revised fee of Rs 8 crore. Additionally, left-arm spinner M Siddharth will also move from LSG to RR at his existing fee of Rs 75 lakh, while Curran has been traded to LSG for his existing fee of Rs 2.4 crore.

The move will strengthen Rajasthan’s pace attack with Shami possibly forming a lethal combination with Jofra Archer, who was the franchise’s highest wicket-taker in the 2024 season. The experienced pacer has 145 wickets in 132 IPL matches and brings a lot of experience and new ball skills to the Royals’ bowling attack.

Shami took 12 wickets in 13 matches for LSG in IPL 2026, keeping an economy rate of 9.00. Although his side finished at the bottom of the points table, he had some impressive individual performances, including an economical 4-0-9-2 against his former franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad.

His powerplay credentials could come in handy for Rajasthan. Shami has claimed 14 wickets in the first six overs since 2024 at an economy of 8.76. Rajasthan’s powerplay economy rate was 10.14 and they took 28 wickets, one of their weaker areas despite making the playoffs. LSG had the best powerplay economy in IPL 2026 with 8.71 and took 23 wickets.

Rajasthan will get another spin option with the addition of Siddharth. The left-arm spinner is known for his control and accuracy and can also swing the new ball. He was part of the Tamil Nadu Premier League title-winning campaign and will turn out for Tamil Nadu in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Meanwhile, Curran will add depth and versatility to the LSG squad with his all-round abilities. The England international has scored 997 runs and taken 59 wickets in his IPL career so far, offering the franchise an option with both bat and ball.

Curran, who missed IPL 2026 due to injury, will represent his third IPL franchise after previously having two stints each with Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings.

--IANS

hs/bc