Himani Shivpuri remembers late Mushtaq Khan with throwback pic, says ‘she will miss him’

Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Actress Himani Shivpuri remembered veteran actor Mushtaq Khan following his demise by sharing a throwback picture with him on her social media account.

The picture shared by Mushtaq, has Lata Mangeshkar's 'Yeh Jeevan Hai' playing in the background, and shows Shivpuri and Mushtaq Khan together in character.

In the picture, Shivpuri is seen dressed in an orange religious outfit, complete with a head covering and prayer beads, while Mushtaq Khan is seen beside her in a striped shirt.

The still seems to be from the 2015 Hindi film Kala Sach: The Black Truth. The film's cast records identify Mushtaq Khan as Kanhaiya and Himani Shivpuri as Bhaktin.

Sharing the picture, Himani Shivpuri wrote, "Suprabhat! Rip Mushtaq bhai. Done so many films, Tv shows with you. Will miss you!"

For the uninitiated, Himani Shivpuri and Mushtaq Khan shared screen space in many projects over the years.

Apart from Kala Sach, their credits together include David Dhawan's Ek Aur Ek Gyarah, in which Shivpuri played the mother of Tara and Sitara, while Khan played Inspector Bahadur Singh.

They were also part of When Obama Loved Osama in 2018, alongside Hemant Pandey and others.

Himani Shivpuri, who has worked extensively in both Hindi cinema and television, is known for films including Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Pardes, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Anjaam and Mehndi, among others.

Her television work includes shows such as Humrahi, Ghar Ek Sapnaa, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan.

For the uninitiated, Mushtaq Khan was a familiar face in Hindi cinema, television and theatre, particularly remembered for his supporting and comic characters. His career included appearances in films such as Aashiqui, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Sadak, Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke, Jodi No. 1, Hera Pheri, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Welcome, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Rowdy Rathore, Gadar 2, Badhaai Do and Stree 2.

One of his most recognisable performances came in Anees Bazmee's Welcome in 2007, where he played a disabled former hockey player and delivered the memorable monologue about his artificial leg and his hockey-playing past.

Mushtaq Khan passed away in Mumbai on September 24, 2026, after undergoing treatment for cancer.

--IANS

rd/