HIL: Soorma Hockey Club retains Harmanpreet as men's skipper, Savita & Salima as women's co-captains

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) Soorma Hockey Club (SHC) has announced that it will retain the same on-field leadership for its men’s and women’s teams in the upcoming editions of the Hockey India League.

The highly experienced Harmanpreet Singh will continue to lead the men’s team, while senior goalkeeper Savita Punia and midfielder Salima Tete will serve as co-captains of the women’s team.

Harmanpreet's defensive command and world-class drag-flicking ability have been pivotal, bringing both stability and an offensive edge to the Men’s team, which finished third in the Hockey India League last season.

As captain of the Indian National Hockey Team, he has led the country to numerous significant achievements, including medals at the Olympics and Asian Games. His experience and composure under pressure continue to set an example for his teammates, fuelling their ambition to succeed on the field.

"It’s always a special feeling to lead this team. Last season’s third-place finish showed what we’re capable of, and we’ve taken a lot of confidence from that. The team has grown closer and stronger; and I genuinely believe we have the right mix to challenge the best. We’re fully focused, motivated, and ready to give everything when we step onto the field this season," Harmanpreet said.

On the women’s side, Savita’s sharp reflexes and calm presence, together with Salima Tete’s agility and creativity, form the backbone of the team. Together, they have been instrumental in leading the squad to a strong runners-up finish last season in a closely contested league.

“Salima and I bring different strengths to the table, but we’re united by the same purpose; to lead this team with clarity, trust, and belief. We take that responsibility seriously, and our focus is on building a strong, positive culture where every player feels confident and empowered. When a team plays for each other and believes in the collective, results follow, and that’s exactly the mindset we’re taking into this season.”

Adding her thoughts, Salima said, “Sharing the captaincy with someone like Savita is truly special for me. Her experience and the standards she set push all of us to be better every day. As a team, we’ve learned a lot from last season, and we’re taking those lessons seriously as we work on every part of our game.

"We know what it takes to go all the way now, and we’re determined to take that final step and bring the trophy home this season. We are sure that the competition is going to be fierce here at HIL, but we are training hard and looking to put our best foot forward in every game.”

Soorma Hockey Club’s women’s team will kick off their campaign on December 29 against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, with the entire tournament hosted at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi.

The Men’s Team will also face Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the defending champions of the Men’s Hockey India League, on January 4 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai.

The men’s tournament will take place across Chennai, Ranchi, and Bhubaneshwar. Under the guidance of Head Coaches Philippe Goldberg and Jude Menezes, and supported by accomplished leaders on the field, SHC is poised to deliver a competitive campaign and to strive for top honours in both the men’s and women’s competitions this season.

