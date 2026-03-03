Raveena Tandon dances her heart out on Dhol during Holi celebration

​Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Raveena Tandon was seen dancing her heart out on the Dhol during the Holi celebration with her family and friends.

Raveena dropped a series of photos and videos on social media, providing a glimpse into the Holi masti this year.

In the first clip published on her official Insta ID, she wished everyone, saying, "Hi, here's wishing everyone a very very happy Holi."

In the photos that followed, Raveena, who was dressed in a printed kurta and pajama, along with huge jhumkas, was seen posing with her loved ones during the festivities.

In another clip, the 'KGF: Chaper 2' actress was seen grooving on the beats of dhol, accompanied by others, who gathered to play Holi.

For the unaware, Raveena and her actress daughter Rasha Thadani, decided to begin their Holi celebration this year by playing with animals.

They joined the Holi celebration with the rescued animals such as bulls, donkeys, horses, and goats. However, they chose to play with flowers instead of colors.

Raveena has always been vocal about her love for animals.

On the work front, Raveena will next be seen in Akshay Kumar’s upcoming laughter ride "Welcome to the Jungle".

Made under the direction of Ahmed Khan, the project boasts an ensemble cast with Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever, Aftab Shivdasani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, and Tusshar Kapoor, in significant roles, along with others.

Over and above this, if the latest reports are to be believed, Raveena will also be seen sharing screen space with comedian and actor, Kapil Sharma in filmmaker Sharat Katariya’s upcoming Netflix drama.

While an official confirmation regarding the project is still awaited, if these reports turn out to be true, this will be Raveena's first on-screen collaboration with Kapil.

