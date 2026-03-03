Indians stranded in Dubai return safely, recount harrowing experiences; families celebrate return

Kolhapur (Maharashtra), March 3 (IANS) A group of 25 people from the Hupre area of Kolhapur, stranded in Dubai amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, safely reached Kolhapur this morning. They were aboard one of the two flights that evacuated Indians from the Gulf countries.

The hotel where this group was staying in Dubai and its surrounding area came under attack. Risking their lives, they travelled by road from Dubai to Abu Dhabi before boarding the flight back to India. Upon arrival, families celebrated their safe return, with elders shedding tears of joy. The travellers recounted witnessing the attacks in Dubai, the conditions at the airport, and plumes of smoke rising after aerial assaults. In a gesture of support, the Dubai administration provided each passenger with Rs 26,000.

Speaking to IANS about the ordeal, Shital Barge, part of a group that travelled to Dubai on February 24, said, “Dubai is a very good and developed country. We had gone to see Dubai, but before coming back, we also faced this scare. It feels very good to be back in our motherland. Along with us, there was another group from Kolhapur of 22 people who could not get a flight yet.”

Another passenger, Tukaram Raut, described the relief of returning home. “Coming back, I am feeling very happy; being with family brings a lot of peace. We had gone to Dubai on the 24th; the five days there were very good... we visited and saw different locations. But when the conflict started, it was very frightening. However, with the support of both countries’ governments, we returned safely.”

The travellers said they closely monitored developments in the region and appreciated the quick coordination between the Indian and UAE governments, which facilitated their safe return. While they described Dubai as largely safe and normal during their stay, the uncertainty caused by regional developments reinforced the importance of timely information and government assistance in such situations.

The safe return of these travellers underscores the challenges faced by Indian citizens in conflict-affected areas and highlights the critical role of diplomatic and governmental measures in ensuring their safety.

