PGTI NexGen: Imran Ali Mollah and Pankaj Maandiya take the honours in round one

Phillaur, March 3 (IANS) Imran Ali Mollah and Pankaj Maandiya took the honours in Round One of the INR 25 lakh Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI)'s NexGen Phillaur Open 2026 presented by R S Gill, being played at the Ranjitgarh Golf Club in Phillaur, Punjab on Tuesday.

Imran and Pankaj shot scores of three-under 68 at the Par-71 course to hold the joint lead at the second event of the 2026 DP World PGTI NexGen season.

A bunch of six players were in tied third place at two-under 69. The six players included joint leader Imran’s brother, Irfan Ali Mollah, Md Muaj, Krishna Verma, Rohit Boken, Ajay, and Aditya Raj Singh Chahal.

While Imran Ali Mollah produced five birdies and two bogeys in his first round, Pankaj Maandiya made five birdies and a double-bogey.

The 54-hole event features a field of 90 players. The top 35 players and ties will make the cut at the end of round two on Wednesday.

The NexGen Tour was launched by the PGTI last year with the objective of providing equal playing opportunities to all professional golfers of India and to increase the bench strength in Indian golf, which in turn increases competition and the level of golf. The NexGen also aims to take professional golf to Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities in India, thus expanding the reach of the sport within the country.

The prize purse for each NexGen event has been increased from INR 20 lakh to INR 25 lakh this season.

The NexGen season will be the next three NexGen events of the season, which will be played at Lucknow Golf Club (March 10 – 12), Golden Greens Golf & Country Club, Gurugram (March 17 – 19), and Patna Golf Club (March 24 – 26).

The Professional Golf Tour of India serves as the official governing and sanctioning body for men's professional golf in India and is a recognised member of the International Golf Federation and the International Federation of PGA Tours.

