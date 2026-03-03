March 03, 2026 7:57 PM हिंदी

India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity: PM Modi  

New Delhi, March 3 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a "productive" telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah amid the ongoing tensions in the region due to the ongoing conflict in Iran.

During the phone call, PM Modi condemned violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and asserted that India stands with the people of the country in this difficult hour.

"Had a productive telephone conversation with Crown Prince of Kuwait, H.H. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah. India condemns violation of Kuwait's sovereignty and territorial integrity and stands with its people in this difficult hour," PM Modi posted on X after the phone call.

"We underscored the significance of dialogue and diplomacy in restoring regional peace and stability. Appreciated the Kuwaiti leadership’s continued support to ensure safety and well-being of the Indian community in Kuwait," he added.

Besides Kuwait, PM Modi has spoken with the leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman and ⁠Qatar in the last two days as India remains in touch with the governments of the region as well as other key partners over the ongoing conflict in Iran and the Gulf region.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the country's "strongest condemnation" of the "brutal Iranian attack" targetting the US Embassy in Kuwait City.

"This attack constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1961 Vienna Conventions on Diplomatic Relations, which grant immunity to diplomatic premises and personnel, even in cases of armed conflict. The Ministry reiterates the State of Kuwait's right to take all necessary measures to protect its security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens and residents," read a statement issued by the ministry.

The Embassy of India in Kuwait also remains fully engaged in assisting Indian passengers stranded in Kuwait due to the temporary shutdown of airspace.

Embassy officials have remained in regular contact with the stranded passengers, and are closely liaising with Kuwaiti authorities, managements of the respective hotels and airlines.

--IANS

/as

