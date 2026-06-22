Here’s how Sonakshi Sinha maintains her fitness even while on holiday

Mumbai, June 22 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has shown how she continues to prioritize fitness even while on a holiday.

On Monday, the ‘Akira’ actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a candid photo of herself from the gym. In the image, the actress is seen on a treadmill with a beautiful view in the background. Alongside the photo, the ‘Dabangg’ actress, who is vacationing in Phuket, wrote, “Gym’s gotta be good if it makes me want to go on holiday.”

Lately, Sonakshi has been posting glimpses from her vacation with husband Zaheer Iqbal, giving a peek into their relaxing getaway. A few days ago, Sinha had shared a heartwarming video featuring her husband, Zaheer.

Accompanying the clip, the actress referenced Shah Rukh Khan’s iconic dialogue, “Pyaar dosti hai,” highlighting the bond of friendship and love that defined their relationship. For the caption, she wrote, “A wise man once said… Pyaar dosti hai.” Previously, the actress shared a lighthearted clip capturing a playful moment when Zaheer surprised her with a gentle push into the pool.

On the professional front, Sonakshi Sinha was seen in the lead role in “Nikita Roy” alongside Paresh Rawal, Arjun Rampal, and Suhail Nayyar. The film also marked the directorial debut of her brother, Kussh Sinha.

Speaking about the film, Sonakshi had earlier said, “It was a great shoot and a very special one for me as I got to star in my brother’s first film. The fine ensemble of the film inspired me to do more and better. It was my first time working with Paresh ji and what an honour to share screen space with him. The shoot was challenging and thus so much more enjoyable. I had a great time shooting with this unit.”

She was also recently seen in the OTT release “System,” co-starring Jyotika. The show premiered on May 22.

--IANS

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