June 09, 2026 2:38 AM हिंदी

Helly Shah talks about breaking out of her comfort zone by transitioning to OTT

Helly Shah talks about breaking out of her comfort zone by transitioning to OTT

Mumbai, June 8 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released 5th season of OTT show ‘Gullak’, has opened up on her transition from television to OTT, and how she navigated the path.

For actors transitioning from television to other mediums, breaking away from preconceived notions can often be one of the biggest challenges. Having built a strong fan following through television, Helly acknowledged that being labelled a “TV actress” is something many actors continue to face even after exploring new formats. However, she believes the right opportunities and consistent performances can gradually change perceptions.

Talking about the same, Helly shared, "I am grateful to have been associated with television for so many years, it has always been my comfort zone. However, I also want to explore new opportunities, as I have often been categorized as a TV actress. Working on Gullak alongside such a talented cast has been very special for me”.

The actress entered the show with the 4th season, and her performance has been appreciated by the audience.

She further mentioned, “I had always wanted to work with TVF, and the fact that Gullak marks my OTT debut makes it even more meaningful. What I love most is that the authenticity of the show has remained intact, and audiences continue to connect with it and cherish it season after season. Right now, my focus is simply on doing good work. I don’t want to be in a space where I’m seen at multiple events for no reason. I want audiences to know me and appreciate me because of my work”.

With ‘Gullak’ marking an important milestone in her career, Helly sees the show as a significant step towards expanding her creative horizons and showcasing her versatility as a performer.

--IANS

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