Helly Shah speaks up on importance of saving money in the face of global crises, conflicts

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Helly Shah, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released 5th season of OTT show ‘Gullak’, has spoken up on the importance of saving money in the face of global conflicts including the war in west Asia, which has impacted the global oil trade.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Jameel Khan, Anant Joshi and Harsh Mayar. She also insisted on holding from buying gold, in line with the appeal made by PM Modi, a few days ago.

She told IANS, “Our relationship with ‘Gullak’ starts from our childhood, it's got a lot of sentimental value with it. Money saving is very important and the knowledge, you have to take more knowledge. Invest at the right places, mutual funds, don't take gold also. My father taught me the importance of saving money”.

She further mentioned, “And also I think Papa never taught me sitting, it's just that while looking at him, I picked those habits. How much money you should put in FD, mutual funds. So, just be economical, be wise in terms of saving your money because it's very important”.

Elsewhere during the conversations, the actress also spoke about her transition from television to OTT, and how she navigated the path. For actors transitioning from television to other mediums, breaking away from preconceived notions can often be one of the biggest challenges.

Having built a strong fan following through television, Helly acknowledged that being labelled a “TV actress” is something many actors continue to face even after exploring new formats. However, she believes the right opportunities and consistent performances can gradually change perceptions.

She told IANS, “My first struggle was To get out of that category, and go into a space which is not comfortable for me, which I am not aware of, where people don't know me. And OTT emerged as that space for me”.

‘Gullak’ is available to stream on Sony LIV.

--IANS

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