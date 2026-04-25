Helena Bonham Carter’s role in ‘The White Lotus’ to be recast as actress exits Season 4

Mumbai, April 25 (IANS) Actress Helena Bonham Carter is exiting the cast of “The White Lotus” Season 4.

“With filming just underway on season four of ‘The White Lotus,’ it had become apparent that the character which Mike White created for Helena Bonham Carter did not align once on set,” HBO said in a statement, reports variety.com.

“The role has subsequently been rethought, is being rewritten and will be recast in the coming weeks. HBO, the producers and Mike White are saddened that they won’t get to work with her, but remain ardent fans and very much hope to work with the legendary actress on another project soon.”

Bonham Carter was announced as part of the upcoming cast in January.

Besides Bonham Carter, the full cast for Season 4 has been revealed to include Vincent Cassel, Steve Coogan, Caleb Jonte Edwards, Dylan Ennis, Corentin Fila, Ari Graynor, Marissa Long, Alexander Ludwig, Chris Messina, AJ Michalka, Kumail Nanjiani and Nadia Tereszkiewicz. Additional cast includes Chloe Bennet, Sandra Bernhard, Heather Graham, Max Greenfield, Frida Gustavsson, Charlie Hall, Jarrad Paul, Rosie Perez, Ben Schnetzer and Laura Smet.

Season 4 takes place in France, including Paris and multiple locations along the French Riviera. Series creator Mike White is the writer, director, and executive producer. David Bernad and Mark Kamine also executive produce.

Last week, HBO announced that filming had officially begun on the French Riviera.

“The fourth season will follow a new group of White Lotus hotel guests and employees over the span of a week, taking place during the Cannes Film Festival,” the official synopsis reads.

Hotels featured include the Airelles Chateau de la Messardière as the White Lotus du Cap and the Hôtel Martinez as the White Lotus Cannes. In addition to Cannes, the season will film in St. Tropez, Monaco and Paris, though the story will remain set in the Cote d’Azur.

In TV, Bonham Carter is a five-time Emmy nominee, including two for “The Crown” along with “Merlin,” “Live From Baghdad,” and “Burton and Taylor.” She has received two Oscar nominations in her career — one for best supporting actress for “The King’s Speech” and the other for best actress for “The Wings of the Dove.”

She is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee. Her other film credits include “Fight Club” and the “Harry Potter” film franchise.

--IANS

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