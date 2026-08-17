Agu Stanley reveals he would like to do humorous roles: I am a funny person

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Agu Stanley Chiedozie, the Nigerian influencer, opened up about his acting aspirations and the kind of roles he would like to explore while speaking exclusively to IANS.

When asked about the type of characters he would prefer to do in the future, Agu revealed that he considers himself to be a funny person and would love to play a humorous role. He further shared that he would also love to play a hero, as that is who he is.

Agu told IANS, "I have already done movies. I have been a part of 2-3 films. I was in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar'. I was in 'Dulhaniya Le Aaeegi' by Khushali Kumar. I was in 'Sing Geetham'. It was on Netflix. That was by Vyjayanthi films. So I am already working as an actor, and I really enjoy it.

"I think I am a funny person. Those strong hero roles would really suit me because that is who I am. So, these are the top 2. The rest also I can do. I can be emotional as well. So, I think I will be open to many more roles", he went on to add.

Agu further expressed his desire to explore opportunities in films, television and OTT. He added that along with acting, he also wishes to pursue his interests in singing and sports.

Agu has gained a lot of popularity after his appearance on the recently concluded reality show 'Alliance'.

He left everyone impressed during the show with his charming presence and his ability to fluently speak Hindi, Marathi, Bhojpuri, and Gujarati, which he claims he has learned by watching films.

Premiered on 26 June 2026 on Prime Video, 'Alliance' saw Riva Kishan, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, Payal Dhare (Payal Gaming) and Sabby Suri, and Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed as contestants, with Sohail Khan, Seema Sajdeh, Aly Goni, Kashish Kapoor, and Bali later entering the show as wildcards.

--IANS

pm/