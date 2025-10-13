Heart disease, stroke and diabetes leading death and disability worldwide: The Lancet

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as heart disease, stroke, and diabetes are the leading cause of mortality and disability worldwide, according to a new study published in the journal The Lancet on Monday.

The study, based on the latest analysis of Global Burden of Disease (GBD), and also presented at the World Health Summit in Berlin, showed that the causes of death are shifting from infectious to NCDs -- which now account for nearly two-thirds of the world's total mortality and morbidity.

Ischemic heart disease, stroke, and diabetes were identified as the leading causes of mortality and morbidity across the globe, including in India. This was followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections, and neonatal disorders.

While diarrhoeal diseases were the leading cause of deaths in 1990, with an age-standardised mortality rate (ASMR) of 300.53 per lakh population, in 2023, ischaemic heart disease caused the maximum deaths, with an ASMR rate of 127.82 per lakh population.

Covid-19, the leading cause of deaths in 2021, plunged to the 20th place in 2023, followed by chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lower respiratory infections, and neonatal disorders, the study showed.

Notably, nearly half of all deaths and disability could be prevented by modifying some of the leading risk factors, such as reducing high levels of blood sugar and high body mass index (BMI), said the researchers.

"The rapid growth in the world's ageing population and evolving risk factors have ushered in a new era of global health challenges," said Dr. Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

"The evidence presented in the Global Burden of Disease study is a wake-up call, urging government and health care leaders to respond swiftly and strategically to the disturbing trends that are reshaping public health needs," he added.

The study produced estimates for 375 diseases and injuries and 88 risk factors by age and sex globally, analysing data from 204 countries and territories and 660 subnational locations from 1990 to 2023.

The researchers found that despite population growth and ageing, the 2023 global age-standardised mortality rate has declined 67 per cent since 1950, and all countries and territories marked declines.

Global life expectancy returned to pre-pandemic levels at 76.3 years for females and 71.5 years for males, which is more than 20 years higher than in 1950. The number of infant deaths also declined globally.

Despite the progress, the largest increase in deaths was registered among adolescents and young adults, mainly due to suicide, drug overdose, and high quantities of alcohol.

Lead exposure, air pollution, and heat continued to have a more significant impact on global health.

Alarmingly, mental health disorders rose steeply, with anxiety disorders increasing by 63 per cent and depressive disorders by 26 per cent, the study showed.

In addition, sexual abuse and intimate partner violence were identified as preventable contributors to depression, anxiety, and other health consequences.

