Baloch militant group BRAS claims responsibility for 174 attacks on Pakistani forces in 2025

Quetta, Jan 12 (IANS) The Baloch Raaji Aajoi Sangar (BRAS), an alliance of pro-independence armed groups in Balochistan, claimed responsibility for 174 attacks on Pakistani security forces in 2025, killing 167 military and intelligence personnel, local media reported.

The group also stated that in these attacks, 95 Pakistani security officials were injured across the province.

In its latest infographic report for 2025, the BRAS said that its fighters also captured 26 individuals during the attacks, including members of Pakistani intelligence agencies, reports The Balochistan Post.

According to the report, the BRAS carried out 35 explosions, 14 raid operations and 35 cordon-and-search actions, targeting 15 infrastructure installations, destroying 30 Pakistani government and military vehicles and seizing 51 weapons.

The BRAS further claimed that in August 2025, in a major strike in Balochistan, its fighters took control of Zehri town in Khuzdar for more than one month, during which the Pakistani forces were targeted with intensity, according to the report in The Balochistan Post.

The group claimed to have seized a large number of vehicles, weapons and military equipment and added that its fighters patrolled the area and addressed public gatherings throughout their control, the report added.

Last week, armed groups affiliated with the BRAS alliance also released their 2025 annual operations reports.

As per the report of the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), its fighters carried out 521 attacks last year, killing more than 1,060 Pakistani military personnel and injuring over 556.

The group stated that vehicles, quadcopters, surveillance towers and military infrastructure were destroyed, and 208 weapons were seized.

The Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) also claimed responsibility for 581 armed attacks against Pakistani security forces across Balochistan in 2025, resulting in 929 casualties, including 647 security personnel killed and 282 others injured.

In its annual operational report for the period from January to December 2025, the BLF stated that these operations caused significant human and material losses to Pakistani security forces.

In a media statement, the BLF spokesperson, Major Gwahram Baloch, described 2025 as a "decisive and exceptional year" for what the group called "national resistance struggle" in Balochistan.

Additionally, the Baloch Republican Guards (BRG) said it carried out 88 attacks in several provinces across Pakistan, including Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab, targeting railway tracks used by Pakistani forces, checkpoints, police posts, gas pipelines and communication towers, claiming 22 Pakistani personnel's lives and injuring 35 others.

Balochistan has been reeling under the endless atrocities at the hands of Pakistani authorities, who facilitate death squads in the region to carry out enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, and illegal detentions of Baloch people.

