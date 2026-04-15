Head coach Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Khatu Shyam temple

Sikar, April 15 (IANS) Former India cricketer and current head coach of the men’s team, Gautam Gambhir, visited the revered Khatu Shyam Temple on Wednesday. Gambhir offered prayers at the temple, where members of the temple committee facilitated the rituals.

Gambhir's visit drew a large number of devotees and fans, many of whom were seen taking photographs and recording videos on their mobile phones.

Speaking to reporters, he expressed his faith, saying, “Baba calls me, and his blessings are always with me. I wish that Baba continues to call me again and again.”

He also praised the temple management, stating, “The arrangements for darshan here are very well managed,” and expressed hope that more devotees would visit the temple in the future to seek blessings.

"Baba is known as the one who supports those who have lost. Anyone who comes here after facing defeat and seeks his refuge finds a positive outcome,” he added.

Under Gambhir's coaching, the Indian cricket team lifted the T20 World Cup 2026 last month. India sealed the title with a commanding 96-run win over New Zealand in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium on March 8. The victory made India the first team to win three T20 World Cup titles and the first to successfully defend the trophy on home soil.

Gambhir, who was a key member of India's title-winning side in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007, has added another milestone to his career by winning the tournament both as a player and as a coach. Travel Guides & Travelogues

With the latest triumph, he also joined the elite group of coaches that includes Rahul Dravid and Lalchand Rajput, who have guided India to T20 World Cup glory

Gambhir had also led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their title in IPL 2024. Following his success with KKR, he was appointed head coach of the Indian team, succeeding Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As far as Gambhir is concerned, he and the Indian cricket team will next be involved in a multi-format series against Afghanistan, which involves a test and three ODIs in June 2026, before going to Ireland for two T20Is. India will then travel to England for a five-match T20I series, followed by a three-match ODI series.

--IANS

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