Head backs struggling Weatherald, says 'he's good enough' to play international cricket

Melbourne, Dec 28 (IANS) Travis Head has backed his opening partner J﻿ake Weatherald has endured a tough start to his Test career, to turn things around.

Weatherald, who made his Test debut in the Ashes series opener after a stellar run of form at Sheffield Shield, managed just 146 runs from eight innings. The 31-year-old is expected to retain his spot in the final match at the SCG next week.

Weatherald Test future's is facing scrutiny following a glut of low scores, except his half century in the opener. But, Head feels there is plenty for Weatherald to offer and admitted the conditions on Australian pitches across the four matches have been difficult.

"International cricket is extremely tough. The wickets have been challenging across the board the last few years, that's well-documented. It's not an excuse and I think he's a good enough cricketer for international cricket and I think he showed a lot of glimpses over his first four Tests," Head said.

"It's not always gonna go your way and there's a lot of guys who look like they have been under the pump with the bat who are the best of our generation.

"It can be a tough way to start your international career, but I think he's a good enough player to play international cricket," he added.

Head further said he is happy to continue in his role as opener as the Ashes series against England heads to Sydney for the final Test of the home summer.

He has been a revelation for Australia since his move to the top of the order from No.5 and has already scored two centuries in the role during the Ashes to be the leading run-scorer of the series.

"I see myself as this team's opening batter for the series and then we've got a long gap between to piece the puzzles together for where the team wants to go," said Head.

"I've felt good at the top, I feel like I've been batting well. For this series, I feel like I've been able to do a job for the team and it's put us in good positions.

"It's been pleasing to be able to contribute in different ways and that's why I've always been open to how can I make the team better? If that means me at the top and we're a better cricket team and we're winning more, then I'm happy.

"There will be challenging times, but at the moment I feel like I'm moving really well, which is putting me in good positions against the new ball," he concluded.

