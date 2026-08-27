August 27, 2026 10:19 AM हिंदी

HD Construction Equipment fined for employee data leak

HD Construction Equipment fined for employee data leak

Seoul, Aug 27 (IANS) South Korea's privacy watchdog said on Thursday it has fined machinery company HD Construction Equipment 73.5 million won ($53,200) over a personal information leak that affected over 9,000 workers.

The Personal Information Protection Commission also levied a fine of 4.8 million won on its affiliate, HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering, which served as the access point for the breach, reports Yonhap news agency.

The regulator's investigation found that an unidentified hacker breached HD Korea Shipbuilding and Offshore Engineering's mobile equipment management server in March 2024, and gained access to the machinery company's system.

The hacker then stole the personal data of 9,503 workers of HD Construction Equipment and contractor companies, which included their names and employee identification numbers.

The regulator said the two companies did not restrict access between their systems even when such access was not needed, allowing the hacker to steal the data.

Meanwhile, privacy watchdog said late last month that it fined wireless carrier KT Corp. 53.9 billion won (US$37.4 million) over a major data breach that affected more than 16,000 users.

The Personal Information Protection Commission also ordered KT to take corrective measures over the breach into the company's wireless network through unauthorised mobile base stations.

The breach, first reported by the company in September, affected phone numbers and mobile device identification numbers of 16,647 users, according to the regulator.

Malicious actors then used the information to carry out unauthorised transactions, leading to losses of 240 million won in total for 368 victims.

The watchdog said the hackers went unnoticed while they accessed KT's wireless network between Oct. 8, 2024, and Sept. 5, 2025, adding the company only realised the breach had occurred after a user complaint.

The hackers had gained access to the network by building illegal base stations using authentication certificates extracted from base stations KT had lost.

—IANS

na/

LATEST NEWS

US sends emergency aid, disaster response advisor to Nepal

US sends emergency aid, disaster response advisor to Nepal

Subhash Ghai says he will always be proud of Shreyas Talpade-Nasseruddin Shah starrer 'Iqbal'

Subhash Ghai says he will always be proud of Shreyas Talpade-Nasseruddin Shah starrer 'Iqbal'

2nd Test: Adaptability key to thrive on less supportive SSC pitch, says Manav Suthar

2nd Test: Adaptability key to thrive on less supportive SSC pitch, says Manav Suthar

Susan Sarandon mourns Tim Curry’s death: What a funny, sexy, original he was

Susan Sarandon mourns Tim Curry’s death: What a funny, sexy, original he was

Anshuman Jha reveals one lesson from late Asha Bhosle that will stay with him forever

Anshuman Jha reveals one lesson from late Asha Bhosle that will stay with him forever

Hindu groups issue alert for RSS chief Bhagwat's New York event

Hindu groups issue alert for RSS chief Bhagwat's New York event

Shweta Singh Kirti recalls sharing toys and sweets with Sushant Singh Rajput in a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan post

Shweta Singh Kirti recalls sharing toys and sweets with Sushant Singh Rajput in a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan post

Newcastle sign Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City in midfield boost

Newcastle sign Nico Gonzalez from Manchester City in midfield boost

Trump eases beef tariffs to cut US prices

Trump eases beef tariffs to cut US prices

Marisa Tomei pays tribute to Tim Curry: What a life, what a talent

Marisa Tomei pays tribute to Tim Curry: What a life, what a talent