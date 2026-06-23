‘Haunted 3D’ actress Chetna Pande opens up about choosing impactful roles over visibility

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Chetna Pande has opened up about the kind of work that truly excites her.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she revealed that meaningful roles and compelling stories matter far more to her than screen time or glamour. Reflecting on her approach to choosing projects, the actress shared that she is drawn to characters that leave a lasting impact and narratives that resonate with audiences.

Chetna shared, “At this stage of my career, I don't want to limit myself to any one genre. Of course, I would love to continue doing horror because this film has shown me how powerful and emotionally demanding the genre can be. But as an actor, my biggest dream is to constantly surprise myself and my audience.”

She added, “I want to play characters that challenge me emotionally, physically and mentally. Whether it's a strong commercial entertainer, an intense drama, a thriller, a biopic or even a completely unconventional role, what excites me is a character that leaves an impact.”

“More than screen time, I'm interested in meaningful roles. More than glamour, I'm interested in stories. I want every project to push me beyond what I've already done because that's the only way I believe an actor truly grows.”

Chetna further stated that she is still processing everything and taking time to absorb the experience. “Honestly, I'm still processing everything. When you spend so much time working on a film, facing uncertainties and hoping audiences will accept it, you don't immediately realise what's happening when the success finally arrives.”

Speaking about the success of her film, “Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past,” the actress said, “The last few days have been filled with gratitude more than celebration. Of course, I've spoken to my family, my friends and the people who stood by me throughout this journey. Seeing them happy is probably the biggest celebration for me.”

“But I also feel this success comes with responsibility. I don't want to become complacent or get carried away by the numbers. I want this success to motivate me to work harder and make better choices going forward. So yes, I'm celebrating, but more than celebrating, I'm feeling thankful. Thankful to the audience, thankful to Vikram Sir, Anand Sir, my entire team and everyone who believed in me and in Sunheri. This is only the beginning, and I'm excited for everything that's still ahead,” Chetna ended.

--IANS

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