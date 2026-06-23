Has Neha Sharma quit acting? Actress responds with humour while holidaying in Chicago

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Actress Neha Sharma has joked about speculation that she has swapped acting for food blogging as she shared another glimpse from her Chicago holiday.

The actress, known for her playful social media posts, shared a video from her vacation with a light-hearted caption. Neha wrote, “For everyone convinced I’ve hung up my acting boots to become a food blogger… well, here’s yet another one! Bon appétit!.” In the video, the ‘Crook’ actress can be seen exploring the streets of Chicago, taking in the city’s scenic charm and urban vibe. She also offered a glimpse of her culinary experiences, showcasing some of the food she enjoyed during her vacation.

Lately, Neha has been actively sharing glimpses from her vacation on social media. Just a few days ago, she posted a video with the caption "Sometimes the scenic route is the point.…” The clip offered a serene look at her travel experience. The post reflected her relaxed holiday vibe and love for capturing scenic moments along the way.

On the professional front, Neha Sharma, known for her roles in films like “Yamla Pagla Deewana 2," "Solo," and “Tanhaji,” has also established a presence in the OTT space. She made her digital debut in 2020 with the series “Illegal.” Over the years, she has further expanded her portfolio with projects such as the short films “Kriti” and “Vikalp,” where she portrayed central characters.

Neha began her acting career in 2007 with the Telugu action drama “Chirutha,” directed by Puri Jagannadh. The film also marked the debut of Ram Charan.

More recently, Neha was seen in the streaming series “36 Days,” where she played a mysterious femme fatale with multiple layers to her character. The series featured an ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Shruti Seth, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Amruta Khanvilkar, Sharib Hashmi, Sushant Divgikar, Shernaz Patel, Faishal Rashid, Chahat Vig, and Kenneth Desai.

Directed by Vishal Furia, “36 Days” is the official Indian adaptation of the UK series 35 Days. The series is currently available for streaming on Sony LIV.

--IANS

ps/