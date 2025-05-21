Haryana: Dabwali Railway Station gets modern makeover under Modi govt's Amrit Bharat Scheme

Sirsa, May 21 (IANS) Haryana's Dabwali Railway Station, originally built during the British era, has undergone a significant transformation under the Modi government's Amrit Bharat Station Scheme. Developed at a cost of Rs 13.22 crore, the revamped station will be virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, as part of a nationwide event covering 103 modernised stations across 18 states.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme is a long-term, phased initiative to upgrade railway stations across the country. It aims to make stations cleaner, more accessible, and passenger-friendly, with improvements in infrastructure, aesthetics, connectivity, and local economic integration.

Facilities like executive lounges, business meeting spaces, lifts, escalators, and free Wi-Fi are added where necessary, alongside enhancements to platforms, waiting areas, signage, and access roads.

At Dabwali, while preserving the charm of its British-era architecture, a modern facelift has been given to the station.

Key upgrades include an air-conditioned waiting room, VIP lounge, a new booking office, specially-abled-friendly toilets, renovated entry and exit points, a porch, improved parking, landscaping, and an updated façade.

The station's waiting halls have been refurbished with new furniture and adorned with attractive paintings. Clean drinking water has been ensured by Shri Satguru Pratap Singh Jal Seva Samiti, which has been providing water services at the station for 62 years.

Suresh Mittal, a member of the Railway Advisory Board, highlighted Dabwali's historic legacy.

"Around 1903, a meter gauge line was laid here. In 1979, it was converted to broad gauge to aid army movement between Bathinda and Suratgarh. Over time, the station grew in prominence and now, under the Amrit Bharat Yojana, it has been reimagined to meet modern demands," he told IANS.

He also noted the positive impact on local commerce. "Shopkeepers will benefit greatly from the newly constructed parking lot, which had been a major issue earlier," Mittal added.

Auto rickshaw drivers and shopkeepers expressed satisfaction with the new facilities.

"Parking, cleanliness, and water arrangements have improved, and the increase in passengers is boosting our income," said an auto driver.

Another added, "Earlier, parking was a big issue, but now that the station is renovated, our business has picked up."

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme not only aims to modernise India's railway stations but also promotes local culture, sustainable practices, and economic opportunities through initiatives like One Station One Product, food courts, roof plazas, and kids' play areas.

With Dabwali Railway Station now standing as a blend of history and modernity, the redevelopment signals a broader transformation across India's railway infrastructure -- toward greater comfort, connectivity, and a better travel experience for all.

--IANS

sd/dan