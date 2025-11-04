Somya Seth shares a throwback video of her baby's gender reveal

Mumbai Nov 4 (IANS) Former television actress Somya Seth took to her social media account in sharing a video of her baby gender reveal.

Sharing a video from the gender reveal event, Somya captioned it as, “Almost a year ago we did a private gender reveal. The truth behind this reel was most everyone thought we were expecting a boy – but by the time we came together, everyone wore pink. I was the only one who knew it from the beginning!! So no surprises there!! #grateful #thankful #novarealtor #realtormom #momlife #greatfalls “

In the video, Somya, along with her close family and friends, is seen waiting for the balloon to burst with bated breath to know the gender of Somya’s baby. For the uninitiated, Somya Seth is known for her role as Navya in the hit show Navya. The actress, a few weeks ago, had shared a post revealing the name of her newborn daughter.

The actress welcomed her second baby in 2025 and introduced her little one to the world through a post on her social media account. Sharing a family photo, Somya wrote, “She’s the joy we didn’t know we were missing... and now, our hearts are whole. Meet our angel, Arya Seth!” In the picture, the actress is seen holding her little baby with a lot of love.

Her husband, Shubham Chuhadia, and son, Ayden, are also part of the frame. The actress had earlier announced her pregnancy in April and posted a sweet video on her social media account. Flaunting her baby bump, she wrote, “We have some news to share. Welcoming a new member in July 2025.” Soon we will be a party of four. Our hearts are full, our hands will be even fuller—and we wouldn’t have it any other way!”

For the uninitiated, Somya tied the knot with Shubham Chuhadia in 2023, in a private ceremony in the US. This is Somya’s second marriage, and she has a baby boy, Ayden, from her first marriage.

The actress, post her marriage, shifted base to the US, quitting acting and venturing into the real estate world.

After Navya, she went on to appear in popular TV shows like Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat.

--IANS

rd/