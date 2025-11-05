November 05, 2025 12:35 AM हिंदी

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

Mumbai Nov 4 (IANS) The Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser is finally out. The teaser that has been released showcases Amarendra Baahubali in a far more intense, action-packed, and larger-than-life avatar.

The teaser is touted to be nothing short of a cinematic spectacle that amplifies the spirit of this iconic franchise. Directed by Ishan Shukla, it marks the beginning of something eternal, expanding the Baahubali universe even further.

After the release of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion, the franchise had shattered records and ushered in a new pan-India revolution in the entertainment world. While S. S. Rajamouli created a legacy with the mega-blockbuster, Baahubali: The Epic was recently released, compiling the essence of both films into one.

Now, taking the audience deeper into this legendary universe, Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 is set to arrive, further exploring the world of Amarendra Baahubali. For the uninitiated, Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1, a two-part animated epic, is directed by award-winning filmmaker Ishan Shukla. Director S. S. Rajamouli presents the project, while it is produced by Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni. The music is composed by M. M. Keeravaani.

Taking to his social media account, SS Rajamouli shared the teaser and wrote, “Amarendra Baahubali’s death wasn’t his end…it was the beginning of something eternal. #BaahubaliTheEternalWar Part - 1 Telugu Teaser out now!” As soon as the teaser was released, fans flooded to the comment section, expressing their excitement and thrill.

A few days ago, SS Rajamouli had shared a picture of an ISRO, named after his movie, Baahubali. He wrote, “Congratulations to #ISRO on the successful launch of the heaviest communication satellite CMS-03 today! A proud moment for India, showcasing our technological strength and self-reliance in space exploration. Onwards and upwards! Our entire Baahubali team is elated, as is ISRO. dos fondly named this rocket ‘Bahubali’… Due to its heaviness and strength. Truly a privilege for all of us.”

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

