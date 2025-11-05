November 05, 2025 12:36 AM हिंदी

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to his official X platform on Tuesday to celebrate what he called a record leap in Indian higher education, declaring himself glad to see the number of Indian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings soar by 1,125 per cent over the past decade, from a mere 24 in 2016 to 294 this year.

"Our government is committed to ensuring quality education for our youth, with a focus on research and innovation," PM Modi wrote, adding that New Delhi is building institutional capacities by enabling more educational institutions across the country.

The Prime Minister's enthusiasm was backed by striking data: India now trails only China (395 universities) in representation, having welcomed 137 fresh entrants this edition.

Five Indian institutions occupy Asia's top 10 for papers per faculty, and 28 sit in the top 50, more than double China's tally, underlining a research engine that churns out high-impact publications and staffs laboratories with PhD holders.

Seven Indian names grace the continental top 100, the same tally as last year yet a mark of resilience amid ferocious competition.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi held firm as the nation's standard-bearer, climbing to 59th with a score of 78.6, propelled by employer acclaim and citation surges.

The Indian Institute of Science Bangalore followed at 64th (76.5), IIT Madras at 70th (75.1), IIT Bombay at 71st (75.0), IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur sharing 77th (both 73.4), and the University of Delhi at 95th (68.5), proof that prestige now radiates beyond the IIT cluster into broad-based public universities.

At the summit, the University of Hong Kong displaced Peking University to claim first place, while Singapore's National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University shared third, reaffirming the grip of Hong Kong, mainland China, and the city-state on elite status.

QS chief Executive Jessica Turner credited the National Education Policy's five-year legacy for forging "system-level capacity that is globally relevant and locally empowering", yet cautioned that the coming decade demands deeper global partnerships and digital-age curricula if India is to breach the podium.

Absolute positions dipped for most flagship IITs, IIT Bombay falling 23 places, a slide analysts attribute to rivals' rapid gains in international faculty hires, inbound student diversity, and faculty-student ratios.

Foreign academics and overseas undergraduates remain rare on Indian soil, and infrastructure investment still trails Singapore's NUS, Beijing's Tsinghua, or Seoul's KAIST.

As Vice-Chancellors in New Delhi and Bengaluru dissect the tables, one certainty crystallises: India's universities are sprinting, yet the finish line keeps drifting eastward.

--IANS

sktr/khz

LATEST NEWS

Ariana Grande forced to cancel ‘Wicked For Good’ world premiere in Brazil

Ariana Grande forced to cancel ‘Wicked For Good’ world premiere in Brazil

Indian women's team gets warm welcome on reaching New Delhi on Tuesday for a meet-up with PM Narendra Modi.

Indian women's team gets warm welcome on reaching Delhi for a meet-up with PM Modi

Uttarakhand Assembly becomes first in India to honour RSS on its centenary

Uttarakhand Assembly becomes first in India to honour RSS on its centenary

Coco Gauff defeats Jasmine Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt in the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday. Photo credit: WTA file photo

WTA Finals: Gauff defeats Paolini in straight sets to stay in title hunt

Three Spanish clubs face tests on the road in UEFA Champions League

Champions League: Three Spanish clubs face tests on the road

Youth must lead India’s national security vision: Kiren Rijiju

Youth must lead India’s national security vision: Kiren Rijiju

Man held in Tripura for posting communal content on Facebook using fake female account

Man held in Tripura for posting communal content on Facebook using fake female account

India, Belgium deepen ties at third foreign office consultations in Brussels

India, Belgium deepen ties at third foreign office consultations in Brussels

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

Baahubali: The Eternal War Part 1 teaser out, showcases a more intense Amarendra Baahubali

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026

PM Modi hails 1,125 pc surge in Indian universities in QS Asia rankings 2026