Harshvardhan Rane finds joy in watching things grow, shares glimpse of his Sunday off

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane gave a glimpse into how he spent his Sunday off.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ actor shared a picture from his day and reflected on one of the things he enjoys the most — putting in effort and watching things grow. Sharing the post, Harshvardhan wrote, “My fav thing is to put effort and watch things grow,” along with hashtags mentioning his Sunday off day and Daya Nayak. In the picture, Harshvardhan can be seen holding a potted plant and smiling for the camera. The following pictures offer a closer look at a budding flower on the plant.

Harshvardhan often shares a glimpse into both his personal and professional life through social media. A few days ago, the actor shared a behind-the-scenes look at his first trial look test for filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming project ‘Police Company’.

The ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’ actor shared a video of himself shaving his beard as part of his transformation into Dayanayak. He revealed that the look was still in its initial stages, with Varma set to add more permanent details and gradually develop the character’s appearance. “This was my 1st trial look test for stepping into #DAYANAYAK sir's world. @rgvzoomin Sir will now add more permanent details and build the look slowly,” Harshvardhan wrote as the caption.

On a related note, Ram Gopal Varma is set to direct the upcoming film ‘Police Company,' with Harshvardhan Rane playing a character inspired by former Mumbai police officer Daya Nayak. The film draws from the period when Nayak’s police squad was involved in encounters with several gangsters during the Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan rivalry. ‘Police Company’ is being produced by T-Series.

Speaking about the film, Ram Gopal Varma revealed that his next project, ‘Police Company,' will explore the rise of a special police squad during a turbulent period in Mumbai’s underworld history. In an Instagram post, Varma explained that the film is inspired by the police squad that operated between 1997 and 2004 and was involved in encounters with more than 300 gangsters.

--IANS

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