Harman Singha: Reality shows have never gone out of fashion

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Actor Harman Singha, who was recently evicted from the reality show ‘The Traitors’, has said that reality shows have always been in the vogue.

Harman spoke with IANS after he left the show along with Karan Singh, Soundous Mouafakir, Harman Singha and Munawar Faruqui.

Reality shows have become a major avenue or a career path for celebrities from across spaces. They are trying to move towards the space of reality shows.

When asked if he thinks that this is more because of the actual experience that they're going after or is it the visibility that they want to cultivate, he said, “Reality shows have never gone out of fashion like ‘Bigg Boss’. There's so many shows that we watch”.

“The thing is, I think the lines of what defines an artist have changed. All of those categories are different. You can be a part of all kinds of storytelling. Which is like audiences becoming much more aware”, he added.

Earlier, Harman spoke about his brother Rannvijay Singha, and said that Rannvijay would have had the same fate as Munawar on the show.

He said, “Rannvijay would have had the same problem which happened with (co contestant) Munawar (Faruqui). When the opening batsman comes to hit the century on 30 balls, then all the bowlers, all the fielders get scared. That's what happened”.

He revealed that before entering the show, the brothers had a chat about the same thing and they agreed that they will be targeted first, regardless of whether he is innocent or a traitor.

“But I wish I had learned something else from my brother because he knows all these things very well. He is very established in reality shows. This was the first experience for me”, he added.

--IANS

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