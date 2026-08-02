Haridwar strengthens cleanliness, security measures as Kanwar Yatra draws lakhs of devotees

Haridwar, Aug 2 (IANS) As the Kanwar Yatra progresses, authorities in Uttarakhand's Haridwar have put in place extensive cleanliness, security and crowd-management measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the annual pilgrimage and provide a safe and hassle-free experience for the lakhs of devotees arriving in the holy city.

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 30, coinciding with the first day of the sacred month of Sawan, and will conclude on August 11 with the Sawan Shivratri Jal Abhishek.

Every year, the pilgrimage attracts Lord Shiva devotees from across the country, who collect holy water from the River Ganga in Haridwar and carry it to Shiva temples in different parts of northern India.

Speaking to IANS, Haridwar Municipal Commissioner Nandan Kumar said, "During the Kanwar Yatra, a large number of devotees visit, so we arrange toilets in large numbers. We have currently installed around 300 FRP and steel toilets, along with nearly 60 mobile toilets that will remain available in the municipal area. Since cleanliness is also a major requirement, we deploy additional manpower in a phase-wise manner. During the peak period, around 900 extra sanitation workers are deployed."

He added that the civic body has placed special emphasis on maintaining cleanliness at ghats, parking areas and major pilgrimage routes. Continuous sanitation work is being carried out using modern cleaning equipment, while the number of temporary toilets has also been increased to ensure convenience for the devotees visiting the city.

The Municipal Commissioner also said that ahead of the upcoming Kumbh Mela, around 15 new cleaning machines will be added to strengthen sanitation efforts at the ghats.

He added that awareness campaigns are also being conducted with the support of NGOs and volunteers to encourage pilgrims to maintain cleanliness.

Appealing to devotees, Municipal Commissioner Kumar urged them not to litter the ghats or surrounding areas, to minimise the use of plastic, and to cooperate with the Municipal Corporation in preserving the purity of the Ganga.

To ensure law and order during the pilgrimage, the Uttarakhand Police have deployed nearly 6,000 personnel for security and crowd management across Haridwar and adjoining areas.

The administration has also enhanced surveillance by installing an extensive network of CCTV cameras and watch towers along major Kanwar routes and transit points.

Authorities have also enforced a strict prohibition on meat and liquor shops along the designated Kanwar routes during the pilgrimage period.

Haridwar Police are simultaneously keeping a close watch on individuals spreading rumours or sharing misleading content related to the Kanwar Yatra on social media.

Speaking to IANS, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Navneet Singh Bhullar said, "Before sharing any video going viral on social media, check its authenticity and location. Many times videos from other states or old videos are made viral in the name of Haridwar, which creates unnecessary rumours and confusion. We are continuously taking such content down and identifying those portals and IDs that are spreading misleading information."

"The social media team of Haridwar Police is continuously monitoring. So far, around 160 social media accounts and portals have been identified, and action has been taken against them. For this, a special team of 20 trained policemen has been deployed, which is identifying those spreading rumours through URLs," he also said.

The police have made it clear that stringent legal action will continue against anyone found attempting to incite religious sentiments or circulate false and misleading information during the pilgrimage.

Every year during the Kanwar Yatra, lakhs of Kanwariyas collect holy Ganga water from Haridwar, Rishikesh and other revered pilgrimage centres before carrying it on foot to Shiva temples across northern India as an act of devotion.

Sawan Shivratri is regarded as the most significant occasion of the Kanwar Yatra, when devotees perform the sacred Jalabhishek by offering the holy Ganga water to the Shivling.

This year, the ritual will take place on August 11, marking the culmination of the yatra and the successful completion of the devotees' month-long religious observances.

--IANS

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