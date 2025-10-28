Happened quite organically: Marsh on Australia adopting aggressive approach in T20Is

Canberra, Oct 28 (IANS) Australia skipper Mitch Marsh spoke about the team’s newly adopted aggressive approach ahead of their first T20I against reigning World Champions India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, and said the bold new style had developed organically, driven by the team’s personnel.

Australia's new strategy in the shortest format will be put to the test by the visitors as the two sides gear up for a five-match T20I series down under. When the teams start their series here on Wednesday, the venue will be a hostile ground for the hosts, as passionate India supporters are expected to turn a sold-out Manuka Oval into a sea of blue, like they did during the recently concluded final ODI of the three-match series.

Since their dismal second consecutive T20 World Cup exit in 2024, Australia have adopted a more aggressive, quick-scoring approach, leading to 12 wins in their last 13 matches. Marsh has played a crucial role in that success, as his aggressive approach during powerplays at the top of the order has helped lay the groundwork for Australia's winning streak.

“I think that's happened quite organically, to be honest, just with the personnel we've got in the team. We had two World Cups where we didn't quite go all the way, and I guess we spoke about wanting to change ourselves as a team to what we think can win us a World Cup. And as a batting unit, we have played a lot more aggressively.

“I think that's been the nature of T20 cricket for a lot of teams over the last few years. We're not gonna get it right every time. We will fail. But if we're clear on how we wanna go about it, that gives us the best chance for success,” Marsh told reporters ahead of the T20I series opener.

However, India presents a more formidable challenge than Australia has encountered since their style change. The visitors have secured 17 wins in their last 19 T20 matches and are heavily favoured to win the forthcoming series and to defend the World Cup title when they hosts it in 2026.

“I know that we've got eight games to go for us, and we're really building nicely with the way we want to play and go about it. We feel great at the moment, but we know there's going to be a big series coming up,” he added.

